Black MTG card that punishes card draw sees 170% price rise

Various versions of the Magic: The Gathering card Underworld Dreams have spiked in price. This card originally hails from the 1994 set, Legends, but it’s been reprinted half a dozen times since then. In recent weeks, the oldest version has sat static at a whopping $70, but the 10th edition variant has gone from $3 to $8, and a copy from a Death Metal themed Secret Lair has risen from $24 to $60.

Underworld Dreams from other MTG sets have seen some enormous price spikes, according to the price tracker on MTG Goldfish. For instance, it currently says the 9th edition version of the card has spiked 600%, jumping from $3 to $20.

However, it seems like the tool might be being misled. On websites like TCGPlayer, people are certainly putting copies up for sale at outrageous prices, but they do not seem to be selling. Due to this weirdness, we’re being conservative with our evaluation of this spike.

But while it’s hard for us to judge exactly what value the card holds right now, it’s pretty easy to tell you what’s caused the spike. Underworld Dreams is a card that causes each opponent to lose one life each time they draw a card. It can be really punishing in certain situations, but as a baseline it means they’ll be taking one damage at the start of all of their turns.

That makes it a good fit for the MTG precon deck Endless Punishment. The most popular of the Duskmourn preconstructed decks, Endless Punishment is helmed by the MTG commander Valgavoth, Harrower of Souls. This demon rewards you for making your opponents lose life on their own turns, which makes Underworld Dreams an obvious fit for the deck.

This Rakdos deck has been so popular that it’s already caused numerous price spikes, and however large it turns out to truly be, Underworld Dreams is just the latest in the series. Before this, cards like Forsaken Wastes, Zu-Zu the Punisher, and Great Unclean One were boosted in value thanks to this deck’s announcement and release.

