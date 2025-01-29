Reserved list MTG card suddenly spikes 900% after YouTube shoutout

A neglected old card on the Magic: The Gathering Reserved List has rapidly shot up in price, after attention was drawn to it by a popular YouTube channel. The card, Unfulfilled Desires, was selling for just $2.50 on TCGPlayer yesterday, but in less than 24 hours, its price has skyrocketed up to $25.

The card, Unfulfilled Desires, is a Dimir enchantment printed in the MTG set Mirage in 1996. It has a very simple and straightforward activated ability: you can pay one life and one mana to draw and discard a card.

As popular Magic: The Gathering content creator, The Command Zone, pointed out in its latest Commander precon deck upgrade video, this effect is a great fit for the new deck Eternal Might, led by the MTG commander Temmet, Naktamun’s Will.

This precon wants to be discarding cards and filling the graveyard; it gets a lot of value out of doing so. But Temmet also wants the ability to draw cards, in order to pump up a board of zombies.

As Command Zone writer Jordan Pridgen points out, the threat of activation is going to be a big deal. It’s going to be very hard for your opponents to comfortably block your undead, when you have Unfulfilled Desires out and they could grow at any moment. It’s also just as good on the defence.

This is clearly the main reason the card is spiking, but it’s worth pointing out that The Command Zone didn’t only highlight Unfulfilled Desires in its hour long video. It also singled it out in a Shorts clip, seen by 17,000 people.

In that clip, Rachel Weeks draws specific attention to the card’s low price tag (at time of filming), but also states that “it might go up out of nowhere”. Out of nowhere, indeed. Obviously, that’s music to the ears of Magic card speculators everywhere, and fans have been buying up copies in droves ever since the video came out.

Since it’s a Reserved List card from the 90s, copies of Unfulfilled Desires are pretty scarce, making it much more susceptible to hype-driven spikes like this one. We’ve seen it undergo one in the past, in fact, jumping up to about $50 briefly around the launch of Kaldheim. Eventually, the hype wore off and the card plummeted in price. It’ll be interesting to see if the same thing happens this time.

