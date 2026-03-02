MTG head designer insists Wizards WON'T stop making Universes Within sets

MTG head designer Mark Rosewater has been talking about Universes Beyond again on his Blogatog Tumblr blog.

The conversation seems to go a similar way each time. Fans say Universes Beyond is killing Magic: The Gathering. Rosewater, performing his role as unofficial Wizards spokesman, points out that by every metric the company measures, Universes Beyond has been good for the game. Fans respond that they don't care, they don't like it.

This time, though, Rosewater has answered a couple of more specific questions. Questions like: 'Are you sure these short-term gains won't end in disaster?' And 'why don't you get rid of in-universe Magic entirely?'

To the first, the head designer replied:

"R&D has always had a focus on long-term health. We all started as fans of the game. We want it to continue for generations to come.

"I don't know what else I can say that will convince the naysayers that we're not blindly flying into the side of a cliff. We have every reason not to, and all our instruments say clear skies ahead. Plus, we're not on autopilot. We're constantly adapting to all the data we're getting."

The second question has a three part answer, although I think for the ultra-sceptical Magic fan, the second and third reasons are the most important.

MaRo says that first of all, the Magic IP is important to Wizards. It's trying new things to build on it, like the upcoming Netflix show and Strixhaven novel.

But he also points out that "it is good business for us to have sets of our own property".

For one thing, there are logistical problems in having all MTG sets be Universes Beyond. "Having half the sets be our own gives us an important ability to adapt to schedules".

And most interestingly of all, Rosewater revealed that Wizards sees UB as a non-renewable resource. "External properties that fit the needs of an MTG set are a resource which we have to be careful with. Doing our own sets helps lengthen how long Universes Beyond will last."

I have two main takeaways. Firstly, these answers suggest that Wizards is prepared to pivot away from UB and back to its own IP when it's covered all the big properties it thinks would make for strong Magic sets. Secondly, I don't think I'd have the patience to do Mark Rosewater's job.

As a fan of Magic lore it's somewhat reassuring to hear that, even if Wizards and its masters look at things from an entirely pragmatic, business-led perspective, Universes Within sets won't be going anywhere.