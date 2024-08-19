Phyrexian horror-making MTG card sees rapid 500% price spike

The Magic: The Gathering card Urabrask’s Forge has seen a mammoth price spike, growing in value at a really quick pace. The card cost only $2 when Bloomburrow came out, and was up to $3.50 on Wednesday, August 14. Five days later, it’s jumped to a whopping $20 – a price spike of 471%.

That’s the regular version of the card, at any rate. The extended art version has tripled in price, but remains much cheaper by comparison – at $10.

Urabrask’s Forge is an aggressive red artifact card from the MTG set Phyrexia: All Will Be One. It creates increasingly larger Phyrexian Horror tokens which expire at the end of your turn. The card seems to be doing really well in the post rotation meta, seeing play in a bunch of aggressive decks.

The main three are Gruul Prowess, Boros Convoke, and Mono Red, but the card is also seeing play in the newer Jeskai and Rakdos Lizards builds players are trying out. Plus, the control deck Boros Tokens runs four copies.

Urabrask’s Forge seems particularly well-suited as a sideboard card, something to throw in against midrange decks. It can help aggro to win slightly grindier matchups, providing an ever-present, ever-growing threat to hurl at your opponents when games go longer than you’d like.

Urabrask’s Forge actually spiked a little in November last year, but it didn’t get much further than the $5 mark.

For more Magic: The Gathering price spike stories, check out this fun but not very good frog card that’s much more expensive than it was a month ago, as well as this black bat card that’s also putting in stellar work in Standard. You should also check out our MTG release schedule guide and our rundown of the best MTG Arena decks.