Wizards announces details for MTG Marvel Super Heroes previews and debut stream

Love it or hate it, Magic: The Gathering's roster of Universes Beyond sets is about to get broader with the impending release of the Marvel Super Heroes set. In a post on its official website, developer Wizards of the Coast announced a debut stream for Marvel Super Heroes on June 2.

The post also offers details regarding card previews for the upcoming set, including which content creators will be showing off the new cardboard and when. If you're disinclined to follow each preview individually, however, Wizards has promised to update its Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes Image Gallery every day to reflect new previews as they emerge.

The set itself is slated for release on June 26. If the performance of previous Universes Beyond MTG sets is any indicator, we will likely see extremely high demand for Marvel Super Heroes products.

When it comes to product reveals, we can expect every card in the main set to be public knowledge by June 8, with the promise of "exciting Commander cards" to be revealed between June 8 and 11. As such, Wizards anticipates its Marvel Super Heroes set image gallery will be complete on June 12.

Universes Beyond is a series of MTG sets that take place outside of the established canon for the beloved card game, instead focusing on an established setting. Previous sets have taken us to the worlds of The Lord of the Rings, Final Fantasy, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and even Warhammer 40k.

Given that MTG's lead designer recently confirmed that half of all future sets will be Universes Beyond, it looks as though both detractors and proponents of these crossover sets will be in it for the long haul. We can but hope that Wizards will offer us a well-calibrated, flavorsome set rather than a rushed cash-grab.

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