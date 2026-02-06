Square Enix created an exclusive MTG Final Fantasy card just for the Switch 2's FF7 Rebirth

As revealed in yesterday's Nintendo Direct, the second part of Square Enix's Final Fantasy VII remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on June 3 this year. And as a neat bonus, there's an exclusive Magic: The Gathering card available for anyone who opts for a physical box over a digital copy.

The card in question is a special version of Zack Fair with exclusive art by Square Enix artist and character designer Tetsuya Nomura. Those without a Switch 2 can breathe a sigh of relief: it's not a mechanically unique card, just a reskin of an uncommon from the set.

A white one drop, Zack Fair can be sacrificed to protect another creature, and he gives them his +1/+1 counters and equipment when that happens. This made him a decent (and pleasingly thematic) inclusion for a Cloud Ex-SOLDIER EDH deck, as well as a reasonable Limited card.

Nomura's name can be found on several MTG Final Fantasy cards, with prior works by the artist showing up in the 'Through the Ages' bonus sheet which featured existing illustrations from the series, and new art appearing on an alternate version of Sephiroth and the Las Vegas Pro Tour promo of Cloud.

This Zack Fair card looks like a companion piece to the Cloud promo, with a very similar composition and style. If you know much about FFVII lore, you'll know that's particularly fitting.

However, the Cloud card was only available to Las Vegas Pro Tour participants and now sells on the secondary market for hundreds or even thousands of dollars. This card should be much more readily available and easier to get hold of.

Though of course, once you've got Zack Fair, you're going to want his buddy too!

Are you excited for FFVII Rebirth on the Switch? How much does an exclusive Magic card sweeten the deal?