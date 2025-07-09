Lovecraft board game Mansions of Madness sees massive 38% discount

Mansions of Madness, a thematic horror board game set in a Lovecraftian world of eldritch horror, has a killer discount right now at Walmart and Amazon. A copy of the game's beloved second edition currently sells for $54.97, almost 40% less than the usual $89.95. If you love rich, tense mysteries, app-driven puzzles, and spooky storytelling, then this is a steal.

Mansions of Madness is set in the same universe as Fantasy Flight's other Cthulhu board games (Eldritch Horror, Arkham Horror, Arkham Horror: The Card Game). These are some of the best board games around for lovers of theme and storytelling, but don't worry if you've never touched these titles. All you need to know is that Mansions of Madness takes place in a world where H.P. Lovecraft's unknowable horrors are very, very real.

This is a co-op board game where one to five players explore a scenario's map, gathering clues to solve a mystery. A companion app manages any puzzles you might face, and it controls the movement of monsters that may get in your way.

The win condition of each scenario is a secret when the game begins, so pay careful attention to the story unfolding around you if you want to win. However, if you take too long or are driven to insanity by the horrors around you, victory becomes far less likely.

This is an incredibly popular horror board game, but thanks to the chunky contents of the box, it's far from a budget-friendly option. That makes this deal, with the best price this board game has seen in a good while, an excellent time to invest.

This is unfortunately a deal for US Wargamers only, as Amazon UK doesn't currently offer a discount for Mansions of Madness. However, we can suggest plenty of great Amazon Prime board game deals from the past few days. Or, for year-round discounts, keep an eye on the deals channel in the Wargamer Discord.