Save up to 40% on Marvel Crisis Protocol miniatures in this incredible, amazing super-sale

I admit, I've always been curious to try miniature wargames, but they just seem to have too much going on: too big a board, too many models, too much headache. As a huge superhero nerd especially, Marvel Crisis Protocol feels more up my alley, creating compact battles between comic book heroes and villains I know and love, with just a handful of minis at a time. If you're hoping to start playing MCP, or add to your collection for cheaps, you can get an excellent discount on some Marvel Crisis Protocol miniature sets right now, giving you more characters than you could ever fit on your shelves. Hey, no judgment here.

Considering how varied the superpowers of these iconic superheroes and villains can be, Marvel Crisis Protocol's miniature sculpts and in game rules have a lot of diversity to recreate. While I can only really speak to those minis myself, they're most certainly rad as all heck. Whether it's Spider-Man battling it out with the Sinister Seven (Sinister Ten, if you opt for the Spider-Foes bundle), or Magneto slinging debris at his enemies, Crisis Protocol exudes the dynamic comic book feel I'd want as a serial Marvel enjoyer.

Speaking of those iconic sinister villains, the Marvel Crisis Protocol Spider-Foes pack bundles together ten of Peter Parker's most powerful or consistent enemies. From the brutality and sheer horror of Carnage to the silliness of Shocker ('get back here, Shocker' lives in my head rent-free), this bundle packs plenty of web-tastic punches. Best of all, it's just $50.99 / £69.95 in this sale.

For those in the UK, and keeping the Spider-Man theme intact, you can also get a discount on the Prowler, Spider-Man 2099, and Ultimate Spider-Man trio. The vibes and design of 2099 have made it my favorite variant of Peter Parker, but Prowler's no second-best - in fact, Spider-Verse has shown that Prowler is, absolutely, badass. This is just £39.95 right now, just over 20% off the typical retail price.

Even as an unrepentant TCG fanboy, even I know that, for best results, miniature wargames need an environment dolled up with appropriate, atmospheric scenery. Fortunately, you can also grab plenty of MCP terrain packs at discounts right now, from the Norserific Battle for Asgard pack to Icons of Bast, which brings Wakanda into your home. Personally, I'll always have a soft spot for Asgard's godly architecture, so I'd suggest grabbing as many of those as you can while they're on sale.

If you're looking to grab some discounts on Marvel Crisis Protocol products, you can save up to 40% on various miniatures and packs at Chaos Cards (UK) or Miniature Market (US). Considering that investing in characters can be an expensive hobby, these deals mean you can add to your battles without spending a small fortune. Sure, it's still pricey, but at least it's not as pricey. We don't all have Tony Stark's infinite credit card account.

Looking for similarly brilliant deals? Well, look no further than our Wargamer Discord, where you can chat with other Marvel Crisis Protocol players, join discussions with fans of other hobbies, or just keep in the loop for any upcoming deals.