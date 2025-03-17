This top tier Marvel board game just dropped below $30 on Amazon

Do you like superheroes and love board games? The good news is that you’re among friends – and we’ve found a deal that’ll be right up your street. Marvel Villainous, a heroic spin-off of the original Disney board game, is an asymmetric card battler where you compete to be the biggest Marvel baddie of them all. It’s also 30% off on Amazon as of March 16.

The biggest draw of Marvel Villainous, in our eyes, is its replayability. Like all the best board games in the Villainous series, it offers different playstyles depending on the villain you control. Each villain has their own deck and player board that define what actions they can take in play. Everyone also has a unique win condition that they’ll be working towards.

This means Marvel Villainous feels like a new game each time you take on a different mantle. You can add further variety with the board game’s three difficulty tiers, which throw events and optional rules into the mix.

The biggest difference between this and the mainline Disney Villainous game lies in its Fate Deck. The original game gives each villain a Fate Deck stuffed with heroes from their universe, and other players can draw from it to throw a spanner in the works of that particular villain’s plans. In Marvel Villainous, everyone shares the same Fate Deck – which adds an extra layer of chaos to gameplay.

This is a fairly low-complexity board game, meaning it’s a great choice for newcomers to the hobby. Some may be put off by the multiple villains you must learn how to play, however.

At the low price of $27.31, though, it’s worth a gamble. The deal is even better for British gamers, who can grab a copy for just £13.99 ($18.18). That’s a 66% discount – so good it’s almost criminal.

