This dark fantasy TTRPG radiates nostalgic stop motion vibes

Tabletop RPGs are an incredible artform. Literature, art and interactive theater combine to create an experience that simply can't be recreated anywhere else. There will always be a space for the traditional D&D lovers, of course. But as I see more of what creators have to offer in the scene, I can't help embracing out-of-the box projects.

And this psychedelic setting is exactly what I mean.

Maskwitches of Forgotten Doggerland is an ENNIE-nominated dark fantasy TTRPG set in a surreal world of primal magic. Created by Jon Hodgson, who has worked on Dungeons and Dragons, and The One Ring, this TTRPG oozes with talent and creativity. The most distinctive feature lies in the setting of Doggerland itself, and its mysteriously masked inhabitants. Unlike the traditional DnD races you may be used to, the world of Doggerland is wonderfully weird.

Set in the Mesolithic era, you play as shamans wandering the wilds and soothing strangers of their troubles. Evil spirits run amuck in this land, yet unshackled by mankind's eventual rise. The visuals are spectacular, the mix of real-world photography and macabre models remind me of works such as Dark Crystal and Coraline.

As for the rules, the game runs on The Silver Road ruleset, a minimalist storytelling system. A simple d6 is used to resolve uncertainty, and the rest is gently guided along by the narrative itself. Given the esoteric nature of Doggerland, it was a good choice to steer away from crunchy rules. Who needs DnD classes when you have psychedelic vibes?

With its recent nomination at the prestigious ENNIE awards, the creators are re-releasing all the books in a new campaign in celebration. But longtime fans need not worry, because there's also a new book coming with the campaign, the GM's Companion. For folks looking for something whimsical yet unsettling, this is the TTRPG to try out.

You can back Maskwitches of Forgotten Doggerland on Backerkit here.

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