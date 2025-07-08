Can't wait for Pokémon Lego? Mega Construx's Prime Day deals have you covered

Pokémon is coming to Lego in 2026, but if you can't wait another year to build a Bulbasaur and want to pick up a Pokémon construction toy right now, we have a great Prime Day deal to recommend. A big chunk of Mega Bloks'/Mega's Pokémon range is on sale at the Amazon store currently.

We've long recognized Mega as one of the best Lego alternatives, thanks to its impressive roster of licensed kits, and if you ask us licensed tie-ins don't get much more exciting than Pokémon. There are three sets on sale from the brand that we want to highlight - each one centered more around play than display, with lots of moving parts, poseable Pokémon, and adjustable buildings.

The best deal is 42% off on the Forest Pokémon Center, a set that features a rendition of one of Pokémon's iconic red-roofed hospitals. The kit features moving Pokémon and the building opens up, enabling multiple ways to play. While there's no Nurse Joy figure, your Pokémon do get a Chansey to heal them up. Normally priced at $86.39, with the current saving it's dropped down to $50.

The biggest kit available in this deal is the Training Stadium, a 1,100-piece set featuring Hawlucha, Pikachu, Eevee, Machop and Fuecoco. Depicting an arena of the kind you might find inside a Pokémon gym, this kit features a game where your Pokémon can fire projectiles at targets to score points. Usually $107.99, this kit has a 24% saving. Our UK readers get a much better bargain, however, at half price!

Finally we have Aquatic Adventure, which features water Pokémon like Psyduck and Squirtle. This kit features lots of translucent blocks to represent water, and a gear system you can use to spin two of the Pokémon around on the jets of water. At 22% off, this set's new price is $14.49, from $18.61.

How long these kits will be on sale is hard to say. Obviously it's Amazon Prime Day but in 2025 that's a four day long event, from July 8 to July 11. However, not all deals will last the entire period - many will rotate out, making way for new savings. So if you're looking to capitalize on the deal, you may not want to hang around too long.

