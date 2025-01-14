We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Board game that inspired Civ gets unreasonably large, 18-player reprint

Mega Empires is the latest iteration of the board game series that inspired Sid Meier’s Civilization 4X games, and it’s frankly massive.

The massive board game Mega Empires, lifted by a Greek statue of Atlas - Atlas photography by Wikimedia user Harrygouvas
Everyone knows Civilization, the timeless turn-based strategy videogame and forebear of the 4X genre – but do you know Civilization, the colossal strategy board game that inspired it? In the event that you missed out on this landmark of design – originally published by Avalon Hill in 1980 – we’ve got good news, as Ares Games’ colossal new edition ‘Mega Empires’ is now available in stores.

It’s natural to assume that the strategy board game that inspired the 4X genre takes up huge amounts of space and days to play – and yep, it sure does. Mega Empires is actually two colossal board games, one with a map of the Mediterranean West, and the other the Levant and the East.

Each game can accommodate up to nine players, or they can be combined together to create a two meter wide map that takes up to 18 players and twelve hours to complete!

A large group of players playing the Civilization styled board game Mega Empires

If you’ve played any 4X games, you actually have a good idea of what to expect: many of the ideas that defined the videogame genre come from earlier versions of this board game. Each player’s civilization starts in the stone age with one lonely population token on the board. You expand to cover more of the map, found cities, clash with your neighbors, and advance all the way to the late Iron Age.

No civilization is fully self-sufficient, so swapping the trade good cards produced by your cities with other players is a key part of the game. You’ll need to carefully cultivate trading partnerships to secure the resources you need to expand and progress. There are also disastrous calamity cards which you will need to trade away, because they’ll take effect on whoever has is holding them at the end of the trade round!

Cards representing cultural and technological advances in the board game Mega Empires, a modern version of the game that inspired Civilization

As well as expanding geographically, your civilization can advance through a technology tree. There are 51 advances available, split between Arts, Crafts, Science, Civics and Religion, which provide advantages in all kinds of domains, ranging from war fighting to mitigating civil calamities. And yes, it’s possible to build a Wonder of the World, but you’ll need to make good trades and plan your development well in advance if you want to reach that lofty goal.

‘Mega Empires – East’ focuses more on land expansion, and can be played with just three players, while ‘Mega Empires – West’ is centered on Mediterranean naval trade and requires at least five players. Though Ares states that it’s possible to get through a game with fewer players in just three hours, we expect this is one for a large group of friends who love strategy and want to commit an entire weekend to founding their own civilizations.

