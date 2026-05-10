Play iconic PS1 classics as TTRPG adventures in this upcoming anthology

Tabletop RPGs and gaming arguably hit their stride at the same time: the 1990s. As nerd culture became more popular (and profitable), classic after classic would hit the shelves. This was the era of World of Darkness in its heyday and the glory days of the PS1. Naturally, many gamers who grew up in the 90s are nostalgic for those bygone days of 32-bit graphics and pen & paper.

Fortunately for them, this anthology TTRPG project promises a bonafide nostalgia explosion.

MemoryCore is an anthology of six TTRPG adventures, each inspired by a different 90s gaming classic. My favorite kinds of DnD books are those that take wild swings in genre, and this anthology is nothing but genre swings. Anybody who's ever picked up a controller in the 90s or even 2000s will recognize every clever reference.

Bloodsong: Hunters of the Night is a symphony synonymous with Castlevania. Solid State Machine is a not-so-stealthy reference to Metal Gear Solid. Extinction Protocol reminds players that the residents are indeed evil. Final Tournament is every 90s fighting game premise rolled into one. Overdrive Crew is the same but with cars. Finally, fantasy runs deep in Corebound Chronicles for JRPG fans.

Aesthetically, this game is a slam dunk, as it perfectly captures the stylings of 90s console gaming. The abundance of edgy polygons, the absurdly high-quality splash art that looks nothing like the games, and each adventure featuring distinct graphical styles. In a world where people boil down retro games to the pixel era, I love how this game embraces the diversity offered by the 90s.

Mechanically, the game is relatively rules-lite, with an emphasis on straightforward resolutions to conflict. Rather than having multiple DnD classes, the game takes a more universal approach through Stat Bars which dictate a character's capabilities. There are also more action-packed sequences for cutscenes and button mashing which involve a ludicrous amount of dice rolled simultaneously. If you're curious about the core rules, the creators have released a free preview here.

MemoryCore's Backerkit campaign begins in June 2026, and you can follow it here.

Old or new, every tabletop fan is welcome over at the Wargamer Discord!