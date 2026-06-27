This detective TTRPG puts players in the leathery soles of a hobbit detective

Tabletop RPGs run the gamut from high fantasy adventures with overpowered demigods to cozy little excursions in your small town. That diversity is part of the appeal, after all. There's a tabletop RPG out there for everyone, and that means some truly unique vibes have been crafted through the years. This upcoming TTRPG's premise is one that I've never thought of before and yet makes so much sense once absorbed.

Merryshire Detective Club is a fantasy mystery TTRPG all about solving mysteries in a seemingly idealistic town, the eponymous Merryshire. Rather than your full compliment of DnD races, you have a humbler selection of four. Halflings are the most populous and social of the options, ready for tea-time and interrogation. Dwarven artisans are pragmatic handymen, always at the ready with tools for any job. Pookas are shapeshifters, chaotic yet surprisingly hard to spot once transformed. Finally, Boggarts are a spooky bunch, able to see what others won't.

The vibe of the TTRPG is immaculate, like The Wire meets the Shire. While the Shire is an idyllic place 99% of the time, it is no stranger to conspiracy. After all, the Scouring of the Shire involved lots of mundane crime. The stark contrast of the epic adventure to the Shire's petty chaos had a sobering effect on many readers. Yet at the same time, it's weirdly cozy, especially once the people start working together to rebuild.

Mechanics-wise, the game runs on the granddaddy of detective systems, GUMSHOE. Specifically built for mystery TTRPGs, it's a storytelling-first system designed to keep players guessing. There's a reason why some of the best tabletop RPGs such as Fall of Delta Green and Night's Black Agents, use it. Rather than relying on rolls, players are rewarded for their ability to interpret the facts given to them.

You can support Merryshire Detective Club on Backerkit here.

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