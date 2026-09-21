Neglected in the big Warhammer preview, Lord of the Rings gets grizzly new Orcs, and updated Battle Companies

One major Games Workshop game was missing from the Warhammer Big Autumn Preview show last Friday: the Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game was conspicuously absent. But as if to offer fans of The Lord of the Rings a consolation prize, this Monday the firm revealed an updated multipart plastic kit for the vicious Mordor Orcs, which will be the centerpiece of a new Battlehost army box set.

The old monopose Mordor Orcs models have been in service since 2003, so this is a most welcome refresh. The new kit will build 24 Orcs, just like the old kit, but this time they're multipart, giving you at least some cosmetic choice over how you equip them, and perhaps some gameplay flexibility.

The Warhammer Community article announcing the models states that sixteen of the models will be equipped with hand weapon and shield, with eight shield designs and eight hand weapons including swords, picks, and maces - GW doesn't mention it, but looking at the pictures it seems that a couple of these Orcs can be built with bows. The other eight can then be equipped with two-handed weapons or spears.

As well as a standalone box set, this kit will be available in a new Mordor Battlehost army set. The Orcs are accompanied by six rather Warg Riders - plastic kits that are old enough to drink - and the relatively recent model for the Witch King of Angmar, mounted and on foot.

If you're not aligned with the forces of evil, you may be pleased to hear that a new edition of the Battle Companies supplement has also been announced. This campaign mode is all about developing the story of your troops over multiple battles, collecting gold and influence for your successes while racking up injuries and fatalities.

Do you have plans to march for Mordor? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!