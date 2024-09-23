We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warhammer reveals its new Lord of the Rings starter set

The War of the Rohirrim Battle of Edoras is a brand new box set with everything needed to play the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game.

Middle Earth Strategy Battle Game War of the Rohirrim - Prince Haleth of Rohan, one of the heroes in the 'Battle or Eorlas' box set
Middle-Earth Strategy Battle Game 

Warhammer manufacturer Games Workshop has revealed the starter set for the new edition of the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game, its officially licensed wargame set in Tolkien’s Middle-earth. The upcoming ‘The War of the Rohirrim – Battle of Edoras’ box set pits the noble horsemen of Rohan against the marauding Dunlending hill tribes, and ties in with an upcoming new LotR anime.

For those Lord of the Rings fans unfamiliar with the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game, it’s a miniature wargame similar to Warhammer, played with models based on the characters as they appear in the Peter Jackson movies, or with original designs approved by the Tolkien estate. It’s been around under a few different names since 2001, and Games Workshop revealed a month ago that it was going to release a new edition.

Middle Earth strategy battle game - two pairs of miniatures, each depicting a warrior on foot and mounted, the two princes of Rohan

On Sunday 22 – which happens to be the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, and the real world celebration Hobbit Day – GW showed off the contents of the new box set in a blog post. ‘The War of the Rohirrim – Battle of Edoras’ contains 56 models, including:

  • Haleth, Prince of Rohan, mounted and on foot
  • Háma, Prince of Rohan, mounted and on foot
  • 24 Warriors of Rohan
  • Wulf, leader of the Dunlendings, mounted and on foot
  • General Targg, mounted and on foot
  • 24 Hill Tribesmen

Middle Earth strategy battle game - 48 models, 24 ssxon -like Rohirrim in green cloaks carrying shields, and 24 the wildly dressed hillfolks

The box also contains a 176 page rules manual, a 48-page booklet with the unit profiles and scenarios needed to play out the Battle of Edoras, 2 plastic model Rohan Houses, dice, a themed range ruler, a double-sided play mat, and a quick reference guide.

Edoras was the capital of Rohan, and is where Aragorn, Gimli, Legolas, and Gandalf meet king Théoden during the events of The Two Towers. During the War against the Dunlendings, almost 200 years before the events of the Lord of the Rings, the exiled noble Wulf assaulted and ultimately captured it with his Dunlending forces as part of his war to destroy the line of Helm Hammerhand.

Middle Earth strategy battle game - two pairs of miniatures, each depicting a warrior on foot and mounted, one a white haired general called Targg, and another a black haired man called Wulf

Edoras was recaptured by Fréaláf Hildeson, Hammerhand’s nephew and successor. Game Workshop already makes a model for Helm, and we will eat a hat if it doesn’t release a Fréaláf at some point in the next 12 months.

The price and release date for this launch box set aren’t yet public. The upcoming War of the Rohirrim anime film will launch in US theaters on December 13 – we imagine GW will want the box set available before then to generate plenty of Christmas sales.

