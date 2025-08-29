The Mistborn card game brings your Allomancy fantasies to life, and it's 15% off

The Mistborn Deckbuilding Game, a rich and thematic adaptation of Brandon Sanderson's novels, is currently on sale over at Amazon. With 15% off, this excellent slice of Mistborn fantasy is cheaper than it's been for some time - and it's certainly worth playing.

While plenty of TCGs dominate our best card games list, Mistborn's Deckbuilding Game is one of my favorites. It captures the darkly beautiful world of Luthadel and the fascinating battles that Allomancy make possible. From the impressive feats of the Mistborn Vin to the egregious and evil Inquisitors, it's a fantastic trilogy that lends itself well to being a card-battling experience. Thankfully, as of 2024, it has finally been adapted into a card game.

Much like the best trading card games, the Mistborn Deckbuilding game lets you go head-to-head with your Allomantic powers by taking on other Mistborn. You might play as Kelsier, the Survivor of Hathsin, or Shan, the manipulative noble, who are just two of the characters available. Each Mistborn has access to burning the range of metals, just like in the book, but they each have their specialties, making certain metals more powerful.

Of course, overthrowing The Final Empire and the tyrannical Lord Ruler is the major plot of Mistborn, so if you don't want to fight your friends, you can fight with your friends in an attempt to put an end to the Lord Ruler and his Steel Inquisitors. There's also the option, if you're a daring enough Mistborn, to go against the tyrant on your own as a solo adventure.

It's an excellent game for both established fans and Mistborn newcomers. The idea of 'burning metals' to strengthen your attacks or abilities each turn adds a unique layer of strategy to the game, and thematically, The Lord Ruler being a very hard opponent to beat makes it feel like a huge challenge to face him. There's also plenty of replayability, thanks to the different player cards, as well as the countless possibilities for deck variety.

If you're anything like me, you're keen to try anything that makes you feel like a Mistborn wielding Allomantic abilities in the real world (I can dream, okay?). The recent Cosmere RPG gives you opportunities to roleplay in the world of Stormlight, but this deckbuilding game is still the best stopgap between reading the novels and controlling your own Allomancer.

15% isn't a huge discount, but it's still a sale for the unique co-op game. You can grab this Mistborn game for just $37.99 / £41.59 on Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively, right now.

While you enjoy some Mistborn action, you can always see how the Cosmere RPG compares to the best tabletop RPGs in our handy list. Alternatively, make sure to check out the best board games for some other co-op or competitive games to play with family and friends.

If you're hoping to discuss which of the Mistborn characters are the best, or talk about what you'd love in the ultimate tabletop RPG based on Sanderson's saga, you should join the Wargamer Discord, where we discuss anything from Warhammer 40k to the Pokémon TCG.