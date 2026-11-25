Some people get into Warhammer for the story, others chase the thrill of competition, and others take joy in painting. Me? I'm in it for the dollhouses. My terrain obsession probably stems back to the double whammy of Necromunda and then Mordheim in the late 1990's, which taught me that miniatures never look cooler than when they're fighting over a ruined building. And if you share my obsession, you should check out Fuchöv castle by TerraBloks, which is… well, the name says it all.

Fuchöv castle is a 3D printable digital scenery set. If you've got an FDM printer and enough filament, it contains enough files for you to print a complete, terrain-packed, 6′ by 8′ foot gaming table. Two tables, in fact, because the set comes with both an intact and a ruined version of the castle.

Assuming you print this "out of the box", you'll have a massive and cinematic table divided between two rocky islands, connected by a bridge. One of them is relatively open except for a gatehouse, while the other is taken up with the castle itself. Particularly in its ruined state, this gives me FromSoftware vibes - it reminds me of both the keeps from Elden Ring and the Painted World of Ariamis from the original Dark Souls.

The Kickstarter campaign for Fuchöv castle is over but it's still accepting pledges. A set with the ruined and intact versions of the castle, the risers, scatter terrain stretch goals, and connection blocks to integrate with previous sets, will set you back $94 (£72). And if you want to test out the quality of the terrain, you can download a free windmill set from MyMinifactory.

I could pick holes in the architecture of the ruined version of the castle; there are a lot of floors and partially demolished walls suspended over thin air with no obvious supports. But it's clear that the creator, Andy Green, designed this with gaming in mind. It looks like you'll have decent access to your models wherever they are on the board, and the stairs are even designed so models can stay put on them without sticky tack thanks to regular landings or gaps you can wedge bases in.

While many of the buildings in the default build are interconnected, the set comes with variants designed to be printed as standalone terrain. The rocky risers aren't just for looks, they raise the ground level to match TerraBloks' existing 'Helwick' terrain system, which has playable basements beneath all the buildings - but you can ditch the risers and keep just the top layer of the rocky island and use that as the board in itself.

TerraBloks says its models can be printed on regular FDM printers without any supports; I haven't tested the claim (I'm currently making a mixture of Factory Fortress and HexBrick terrain for a Trench Crusade board…). If you've printed off some TerraBloks kits, or can recommend any other great sources of Warhammer terrain, share some pictures in the Wargamer Discord community!