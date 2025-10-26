Mad Max meets Twisted Metal for this brutal post-apocalyptic TTRPG

There's a saying that people show who they really are at their worst moment. Unfortunately for the denizens of Torque Borg, that worst moment has passed, and the aftermath is much worse than any of them can ever imagine. Barren wastelands savaged by horrifying mutants and savage thugs, each more than ready to show you who they really are. If you've ever wanted a Mad Max style TTRPG with the vehicular chaos of Twisted Metal, this is right up your road.

Torque Borg explores the sickness of the human condition in a post-apocalyptic world. Said condition is only beaten by the sickness of these awesome rides. Shoot, scavenge and stick-shift your way through a Mad Max inspired world on hypersteroids. Mork Borg is a system that lives and dies by OSR philosophy, a call back to the style of retro DnD books. For a world of simple evils and dangers, such rules are a perfect fit.

Through 140+ pages, players discover some of the most twisted mechanics, weapons, creatures, and cars for your wasteland playthrough. The worldbuilding of Torque Borg is simply phenomenal from my first read. Every morning, the DOOMSDAY Clock ticks down, and yet every tick raises the chances for another world-ending scenario.

As you wait out the clock, you can enjoy the brutal yet robust combat mechanics. I'm personally a big fan of the heavily moddable vehicles, and the unstable psychic augments you can awaken through radiation. For newbies to Torque Borg, there's even an introductory adventure with a death race sequel to get you acclimated.

And if Mork Borg's not your style, no worries. The way it's written, Torque Borg's lore and mechanics can easily be modified for use in any TTRPG. If you would love to "modernize" the lore of, say, Dark Sun, then you can do that with ease. You can back Torque Borg on Kickstarter until November 6, 2025.

