This TTRPG is like Pokémon on acid: Join our AMA with Mortasheen creator Jonathan Wojcik

On Thursday, October 23, you can join us in the Wargamer Discord for a live AMA with indie-RPG creator Jonathan Wojcik (aka Bogleech).

We'll be talking about his game Mortasheen, a monster-filled worldbuilding project two decades in the making that has now become an indie RPG. Five years after it came to Kickstarter, this game's first book will at last be up for sale, on October 31, 2025.

How to sum up Mortasheen in a sentence? Well… imagine if Pokemon had a germ type. And also a worm type. It's a monster-training tabletop RPG where, if your collectible pets aren't oozing, parasitizing your brain, gazing at you lovingly with at least seven bloodshot eyes, or preferably all of the above, then they don't really belong.

The game explores a posthuman, weird-fantasy future where mutant PCs team up with the most disturbing creatures you will ever have the pleasure to meet. The 350-page book has a range of races and playable archetypes, but don't expect to see classic DnD classes here; everyone's some variant of mad scientist!

Really, though it's all about the unique monsters. 177 of them in fact. All shuffling, slurping, and snicker-snackering this way!

Come ask your questions about Mortasheen, monster design, and the process of creating a very non-traditional type of RPG. The AMA will be held on our Discord on October 23, 2025 at 9am PT / 5pm BST. Can't make it? Never fear, it'll also be shared later on the Wargamer YouTube channel. But if you are in attendance, you'll have the chance to win a copy!

For more details about the game and its denizens, check out Wojcik's website Bogleech.com. It's a curiosity cabinet full of monster reviews, roundups of the best halloween tat on store shelves, and weird biology articles, a survivor of the good ol' days of the internet, before it was all corporatized out the wazoo and then replaced with a confidently wrong AI summary.