Indie wargame Motley Crews is a fun Warhammer alternative with weird little guys

While Warhammer 40k has unquestionably dominated the wargame space, the progenitor is never far behind. Classic Warhammer remains a mainstay of the fantasy wargame genre, and it thrives to this day. But sometimes, folks just want a fun skirmish with none of the grimdark that accompanies the genre. Motley Crews is exactly the kind of wargame you should try out.

While most wargames feature massive armies, every inch covered in miniatures and battle-damaged terrain, Motley Crews is decidedly more "frugal." It's so frugal that you can play the game on a chessboard and whatever's lying around. The game is set in an 8×8 grid, with five unique units to play with. Each player fields a Knight, Barbarian, White Mage, Black Mage and Arbalist. These symmetrical battles make Motley Crews a contender for one of the best strategy board games of 2025.

Game creator _nubmark helpfully posted the basic rules and cards for free on itch.io. That said, the rules literally all fit on a single card, a far cry from the hundred-page codexes that accompany every faction in Warhammer 40k. It's also HIGHLY customizable, with the creator explicitly stating all you need is an 8×8 grid and whatever else is lying around for miniatures.

As is the fate of every single tabletop game, it's also available on Tabletop Simulator. The fanmade mod adds the cards, miniatures and grid to the game. If you want a stress test of the game without printing everything out, this is an excellent way to do so.

Since I'm a tabletop player from a developing country, I love games like these. While I am a big fan of Warhammer 40k, I've always been more of a "collector" than a player these days. The prohibitive cost of competitive play, especially when shipping gets involved, is a bit too much. These simple skirmish games are a fantastic entry point into the genre without walloping your wallet.

Another fun and free resource is the Wargamer Discord, where tabletop fans galore gather. If you want other games for two, the best couples board games might have something fun for you.