MTG Star Trek breaks one of Magic's most infamous combos

Oh good, MTG players found a way to break Food Chain! This classic combo seen in Legacy and cEDH decks is about to get even stronger, thanks to a brand new card from the Star Trek set. That card features Khan, one of the franchise's most iconic villains.

Khan, Wrathful Heart is a legendary creature that can be cast from exile, which immediately makes it an obvious choice for Food Chain decks. For those unfamiliar, this combo relies on Food Chain, alongside any creature that can be cast from exile - such as Misthollow Griffin or Squee. You keep on sacrificing those creatures to Food Chain and recasting them, with a net gain of one mana each time, allowing you to make infinite mana with which to win the game.

What makes Khan, Wrathful Heart so much better than these older options is that he has another effect. He can also turn creatures or artifacts into card draw. Traditionally, for a Food Chain cEDH deck, you've needed to run a commander that provides immediate value from entering the battlefield (be that card draw or direct damage) so you can keep casting and exiling it with your unlimited mana and have a built in way to win.

Pantlaza or Atraxa, cards that fetch up other cards on ETB, are classic examples of Food Chain commanders in this vein.

Khan provides that value all by himself, though, which means technically any deck can now be a Food Chain deck. You can't actually whiff as long as your commander is a creature, since you can sacrifice them to Khan if you don't draw anything you want to put in the bin. Remember you have infinite mana in this scenario; commander tax may as well not exist.

I'm excited to see what black-based Food Chain decks crop up around Khan, and if this widens the pool of commanders folks are using for this archetype.

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