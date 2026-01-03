This D&D 5e-based TTRPG uses customizable action figures, and it's awesome

Although Dungeons and Dragons introduced me to tabletop fantasy, my childhood first sparked that role playing fire. Oh, McDonald's released Happy Meal toys for the Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog? My four-year-old brain had no clue what that obscure 90s show from Saben was. Instead, these Happy Meal toys got original names and lore, courtesy of yours truly. Even now, I still love action figures, though tabletop has taken up more of my time.

Finally, my two favorite hobbies are about to collide in this upcoming TTRPG.

Four Horsemen Studios is launching a Kickstarter for Mythic Legions: The Roleplaying Game, based on its fantasy action figures. Mythic Legions is the company's premiere toy line, complete with its own lore and characters. Although some are inspired by the likes of He-Man and D&D, there are tons of originals to pick from.

The tabletop game will be D&D 5e 2014-compatible, making it very easy for fans to jump into. World-wise, Mythoss is incredibly in-depth with its lore, much like many 1980s toylines. Each original character also comes with a detailed backstory, further fleshing out this realm.

But it's not the detailed sculpts, gorgeous paintwork, or captivating designs that made me fall in love with Mythic Legions. Unlike many brands catering to adult collectors, Mythic Legions is tailor-made for play. Every single figure can be popped apart and connected to form whole new characters. It's the closest I feel to having a D&D character creator in real life.

As an avid customizer, this toy line was a dream come true. Gone were the days of fiddling around with heat guns and dremels on figures who were never meant to be taken apart. Just pop and swap, and I could have the OCs of my dreams. Plus, if there are parts not available in the toy line, there's a dedicated Mythic Legions fandom (shout out to the Cabal on FB) ready to help out.

Oh, and here's my Baldur's Gate 3 Paladin brought to life:

My deepest thanks to the community for the custom head, and apologies for the sloppy paint job.

The Mythic Legions RPG Kickstarter will launch in early 2026.

