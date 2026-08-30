New pre-orders include support for 40k's golden guardians and Old World armies galore

In a refreshingly broad crop, Games Workshop has announced that the new Custodes Support Battle Group is now up for pre-order alongside Battle March armies for five Warhammer: The Old World factions. The Support Battle Group includes an impressive range of new sculpts, ready to provide armored support for your 40k or Horus Heresy Custodes army. While the Battle March Armies do not contain any fresh sculpts of their own, fans of Warhammer Fantasy will likely enjoy the retro fantasy aesthetics on display.

The new Custodes Support Battlegroup takes pride of place at the top of the latest Warhammer Community pre-order post. The set itself contains six models: one Telemon Heavy Dreadnought, one Pallas Grav-attack, and four Gryfalcon Jetbikes. It is worth noting, however, that the set is currently sold out online. As such, you may well have to wait until launch day on September 12 until you're able to get your hands on the set. You may also be able to track down a pre-order in-store at your local Warhammer shop.

That said, Horus Heresy enjoyers can still pre-order the new Journal Tactica: Prospero Burns - The Judgement Of Valdor, which includes plenty of lore and a new army list for Daemons of Tzeench.

I am also pleased to report that online pre-orders for the five upcoming Warhammer: The Old World Battle March armies are still in stock at the time of writing. Five Old World factions are served here: the Empire of Man, the Beastmen Beayherds, the Wood Elf Realms, the High Elf Realms and the Orc and Goblin Tribes.

For those not in the know, Battle March is an agile format for Old World designed to cater to smaller armies at around 750 points. The goal is to provide fast-paced, accessible games with a lower barrier to entry where you don't have to paint hundreds of miniatures to get stuck into a game. Each of the five boxes is designed to provide an army that does just this.

Looking for allies in the Old World? Look no further than the Wargamer Discord.