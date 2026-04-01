New Strixhaven MTG commander deck reveals are a welcome antidote for Universes Beyond fatigue

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the decklists for five new commander decks for Secrets of Strixhaven, an upcoming Magic: The Gathering set with a collegiate twist. Releasing on April 24, Secrets of Stirxhaven promises a return to the plane of Arcavios and the five colleges of the University of Strixhaven. In a particularly pleasant treat, not only is each college getting its own Commander Deck, but the decks themselves are gorgeous, flavourful, well-crafted affairs.

The erudite Silverquill, the innovative Prismari, the resourceful Witherbloom, the introspective Lorehold, and the insightful Quandrix are all represented. The Commander of each deck is a more mature, aged-up version of a beloved student from the original 2021 Strixhaven MTG set, giving the decklists a pleasing sense of continuity.

The Silverquill deck places Killian front and centre, having risen from ambitious student to fully-fledged mentor. Called Silverquill Influence, the deck is all about aura control and turning your opponents against each other - perfect flavor for the agonistic debate-obsessed college. Cards like Breena the Demagogue and Land Tax keep your opponents on their toes.

Next, we have Prismari, led by Rootha, Mastering the Moment. In keeping with Prismari's obsession with big, flashy displays, Prismari Artistry is all about casting big spells and getting bigger rewards. Massive spells like Blasphemous Act and Dance with Calamity give you ample means to destructive ends.

As you might expect, Witherbloom Pestilence places strong emphasis on the cycle of life and death. Blood Artist and Woe Strider keep the death engine going, while the Commander, Dina, Essence Brewer, offers a stylish and reliable card draw engine to keep you in the game for the long haul.

Quintorius, History Chaser, is Commander for Lorehold Spirit. Everyone's favorite soft elephant boy has been a full-on plansewalker for a while now, and his latest incarnation reflects that. Powered by spirit tribal and graveyard interactions, Vanguard of the Restless and the original Quintorius, Field Historian, keep your spirits deadly.

Lastly, we have Quandrix Unlimited, which, in fitting with the theme of mathemagic empahsized +1/+1 counters and X cost spells. Its Commander, Zimone, Infinite Analyst, reduces the costs of X cost spells as she gains +1/+1 counters. This, combined with the likes of Kami of Whispered Hopes and Expansion Algorithm, creates a devastating and flavourful engine.

Amid incongruous Universes Beyond sets, which sit at odds with Wizards of the Coast's self-made MTG setting, this caring, attentive reincarnation of a beloved slice of the universe goes down a treat. We can't wait to see these decks in action.

If you're looking for a study group for your return to Strixhaven, check out the Wargamer Discord.