Grab 94% off this hidden gem vampire tabletop RPG while you can

Fancy playing a pacy, detail-packed tabletop RPG about spies running espionage against a dark cabal of vampires? The Complete Night’s Black Agents & Dracula Dossier bundle has everything you need to dive into a world of blood-sucking monsters and secret agents – and right now you can grab $250 worth of its high-stakes adventures for only $18 / £14.21.

Just like in the famous the World of Darkness games, lesser known RPG Night’s Black Agents pits you and your friends against vampires – some of the most iconic tabletop foes. Unlike the scrappy hunters you play in WoD, however, NBA puts the player in the suave suits of experienced spies, specially equipped with high-tech gadgets and resources for toppling vampires.

Excitingly, there are also far more distinct, well-rounded variants of bloodsuckers here than the classic 5e DnD Vampire, which makes it a tempting treat for nerdy vamp fans to dig their fangs into.

But the increased variety and bad-assery of those vampires also means your spy-slash-hunters need to be experienced in their deadly craft – and, as such, players start much stronger than in most roleplaying games, making Night’s Black Agents stand out even among the best tabletop RPGs. You play as seasoned vampire hunters facing off against the most dangerous fiends of the modern world – and then get more and more awesome as you continue to level up.

As befits a spy thriller setting, Night’s Black Agents’ version of the GUMSHOE system is adrenaline-inducing. Turns go by quickly, and players need to make split-second decisions if they don’t want to be overwhelmed by the cunning bloodsuckers. That said, it’s still a spy game, and players will have to uncover mysteries alongside the action-packed stakings.

Here’s a list of the most notable books included in The Complete Night’s Black Agents & Dracula Dossier Bundle:

Night’s Black Agents

Director’s Handbook

Dracula Unredacted

The Edom Files

The Hawkins Papers

The Complete Night’s Black Agents & Dracula Dossier Bundle sale lasts until Saturday, January 18, 2025. All proceeds go to Active Minds, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting young adults with their mental health.

Check out some of the best horror board games if you want more spooky fun times – and our overall top list of the best board games for the crème de la crème.

If you want to join the forces of darkness, embrace the best MTG vampires cards for your next MTG deck – or check out my earlier piece on the queer history of World of Darkness – you might be surprised by what you learn.