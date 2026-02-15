This rules-tight D&D 5e alternative is getting a monstrous expansion

Dungeons and Dragons 2024 was a mixed bag for a lot of veteran D&D players. While the overall changes were received positively, there weren't quite enough to make 2024 feel like a different beast from 5e. I've always championed using other systems when 5e doesn't accomplish something you want, but I understand the difficulty of moving players. Still, that hasn't stopped creatives from designing their own 5e-likes that cater to certain needs.

Nimble RPG is one such system, and it was successful enough for a whole new expansion.

For the unfamiliar, Nimble RPG is a self-proclaimed "rules-tight" system designed to be compatible with D&D books. The system boasts fast combat, tactical character building, and a host of other streamlined mechanics. One of the most exciting changes is the complete lack of attack rolls. Anything more than 1 is an automatic hit, and damage is dealt on that same roll. On top of "Explosive Criticals" and "Instant Initiative," the whole system is geared for fast-paced fun.

If that piqued your interest, check out the Nimble RPG Quickstart here. What makes Nimble impressive to me is how well it ropes 5e players into its system. The 5e compatibility certainly helps, but more than that, it fixes a lot of the tiny issues with D&D. Even those who adore D&D can agree that it sometimes feels like a slog, and that's the experience Nimble RPG vehemently avoids.

The game's success led to the Kickstarter for Monsters & More, the RPG's latest expansion. The massive monster manual brings hundreds of new monsters to the game, designed to fit Nimble RPG's hectic style. Besides monsters, there are also new Legendary Bosses, loot items, NPCs, and even optional rules for more explosive gameplay.

You can support Nimble RPG: Monsters and More on Kickstarter until March 13, 2026.

