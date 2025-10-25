This Star Wars inspired solo TTRPG fulfills your bounty hunter fantasy

Despite all the high-falutin Jedi in the Star Wars galaxy, people always find themselves fascinated by the bounty hunters. The sheer aura farming generated by Boba Fett who, let's face it, didn't do all that much, speaks to that magnetism. So, it's no surprise I am equally fascinated by Notorious: Tales of Hardscrabble Bounty Hunting.

Tales of Hardscrabble Bounty is the fully realized version of the critically acclaimed Notorious. The system was already rife with potential and modularity. While the atmosphere is undoubtedly Star Wars-inspired, the gameplay takes cues from Ronin, another solo RPG. These inspirations make Notorious one of the best modern solo RPGs on the market.

In this solo RPG, you play as one of the Nomads, an infamous group of bounty hunters who will take on any target in the galaxy. Among the Nomads are three factions, each with their own brand of vigilante justice. Of course in this galaxy, "Justice" is a rather flexible term. With over 450 unique cards and a handful of six-sided dice, the player must journey across the galaxy to exterminate their target. The galaxy is represented by three A5 planet maps, alongside a board. The sheer amount of cards means you will never experience the same game twice.

I'll admit, I'm new to the solo TTRPG space. It's funny how video games seem so easy to get into as a single player, but tabletop feels odd without a dysfunctional crew. Even so, I found myself enraptured by the journaling aspect of Notorious. I love getting to write about my exploits. After all, I only have an audience of me. It's immersive in a way that you can't achieve in a group setting.

Notorious: Tales of Hardscrabble Bounty Hunting can still be backed on Kickstarter until November 13, 2025. It's fully funded, but backing early means you can enjoy the game physically and/or digitally earlier than retail.

If you want a break from the solo RPG experience, join up with the folks on the Wargamer Discord. If you'd rather play with a partner, these couples board games are a treat.