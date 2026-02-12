Star D&D players Viva La Dirt League launch a new deck-building game Kickstarter

Viva La Dirt League, a team of comedy YouTubers best-known for their videogame sketches and Dungeons and Dragons games, are currently crowdfunding a "fast-paced deck-building card game". NPC Rivals is a classic fantasy deck-builder that plays out in 30 minutes. Each NPC starts with a generic deck, which you'll deck out (pun intended) over time with loot from the marketplace. Complete quests, get the most XP, and declare yourself the MVNPC (most valuable NPC).

NPC Rivals sounds a lot like classic fantasy card game Dominion, the first-ever deck-builder (and probably still the best board game in the genre). The quests are where this game stands out. You can complete a quest by playing cards from your hand that match its requirements. Completed quests mean XP, and having the most XP is the path to victory. Simple, right?

Well, yes and no. You must play your entire hand each turn, so you'll need to plan carefully if you want to beat your rivals to the loot. "This creates fast turns, constant decisions, and satisfying combo chains", the Kickstarter page says. "Adapt, optimize, and embrace the chaos."

However chaotic the gameplay may be, but the theme certainly carries that energy. You'll play as one of VLDL's original characters from the hit YouTube series Epic NPC Man. While the whole thing has the medieval fantasy look of a Dungeons and Dragons game, we can already see a few in-jokes and videogame references in the early card previews. There's also plenty of opportunities to roll a D20.

A basic copy of the game (no stretch goals included) will set you back $35 (£20). A deluxe edition, complete with neoprene mats, fancy storage boxes, and a giant golden skull that serves as a dice tower, instead costs $79 (£58).

This tier (and all those above it - all the way up to a $449 signed 'legendary' pledge) also offer a year's subscription to Viva+, the troupe's own streaming service. The platform grants early access to VLDL's biggest series (including their current Daggerheart campaign), plus a handful of exclusive shows.

The card game is expected to reach backers in October 2026.