This pulp horror TTRPG lets you live out your Justice League Dark fanfic

Tabletop RPGs feel best with a party of misfits. After all, the very fabric of tabletop gaming has its roots in the outcast, especially before it hit mainstream popularity. The Stranger Things kids would hardly be the loveable losers they are otherwise. But even in a world of anti-heroes, nothing says misfit more than the monstrous. In this upcoming Savage Worlds TTRPG, that's exactly the kind of pulpy goodness you're in for.

Occult City is a superhero horror tabletop RPG where vigilantes must fight off the forces of the Nightmare. Players can pick from five Arcane Backgrounds that harkon to classic horror tales. Will you be the Masked Vigilante, a cold-blooded hunter with enough firepower to light the dark? Or perhaps you're Magick, striking deals with whatever lurks on the other side for power? The entire vibe of this just screams like a combination of the best tabletop RPGs I've played, flavor-wise.

As a massive fan of the Savage Worlds system, the Occult City setting absolutely fits its action-packed ruleset. Games are fast, hard and brutal, just the way it should be in a supernatural noir. The game also uses character creation mechanics from the Horror Companion & Super Powers Companion books. That ensures you can make the mystic anti-hero of your dreams.

One glance at the handy (and free) Occult City Jumpstart also affirmed my hype. The Screams of Emily Wicklow immediately reminds me of my favorite Justice League Dark stories. I love when the comic book genre gets to be gritty in a way that isn't trying to be "edgy." Pulpy horror, for all its over-the-top elements, has such an authentic charm that's hard to replicate anywhere else.

As of this writing, Occult City has already achieved its initial funding. The stretch goals promise more Iconic Vigilante characters, lore, locations, and even a fully-fledged comic book. Still, there's plenty of time to become a backer if you want those extra goodies.

You can support Occult City on Kickstarter here.

