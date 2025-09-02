One of 2025's most hyped board games gets a release date in English

Orloj: The Prague Astronomical Clock, a hotly anticipated board game from Spanish publisher Perro Loko Games, will be available in English from Q1 2026. This was confirmed by fellow tabletop publisher Devir Games, who will launch Orloj in English-speaking regions like the US and Canada, in a BoardGameGeek forum post on September 1.

While the English-language version of Orloj won't be widely available until next year, Perro Loko confirmed in a BoardGameGeek forum post that copies would be available at Essen Spiel, taking place from October 23 to 26.

Orloj is a worker placement board game where you'll design parts of the gorgeous Astronomical Clock of Prague. Each turn, you'll place workers on a clock to perform two actions - the nature of which will depend on how you choose to rotate the clock's two faces.

Constructing dials for the clock is your biggest resource drain, but also your best way to earn points. Expanding your personal workshop also nets points, and it unlocks bonuses that make you even better at your job. As in many eurogames, efficiency is the name of the game. Upgrade your capabilities on the mastery tracks, gather the right resources, and you can take combo-fueled turns that net you a tasty amount of points.

Publisher Perro Loko Games has previously published well-received eurogames, with its most recent title being 2024's Phoenix New Horizon. Perhaps this track record is why its new board game, Orloj, has garnered so much hype online. It also helps that Orloj is beautiful. It's vibrant - almost to the point of being overwhelming - and features luscious stained-glass-style illustrations.

Perro Loko has chosen a safe partnership by handing English-language publication to Devir. Devir Games also helped launch Phoenix New Horizon, and it has some of the best board games under its publishing belt, including Pandemic Legacy, A Feast for Odin, and War of the Ring. However, Devir also recently found itself in hot water after it had to address accusations of racism in the recently published Ace of Spades board game.

Is Orloj a must-play for you, or do you think the hype is unfounded? Tell us your thoughts in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for some recommendations, check out the best couples' board games around.