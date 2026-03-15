This occult horror TTRPG is perfect for World of Darkness fans

The occult horror genre of tabletop RPGs has taken a bit of a backseat in recent years. While there are still plenty of supplements and adventures with an occult vibe, I do miss the peak of World of Darkness' fame. When to say "horror TTRPG" meant a trek through shadowy streets, stalked by the Kindred or chased by the Garou. So, when I stumbled upon this particular occult horror RPG, I felt a wave of nostalgia for grittier times.

Pact by Black Lantern Productions is an occult horror RPG set in modern times. The stakes are personal, as players take on the role of Pactbearers. These desperate people sold their souls in moments of weakness.. Unlike D&D classes such as Warlock, the mechanical cost of power is rarely so balanced. Though their powers are great, the threat of corruption is much more present. All told, it's better to play Pact like a World of Darkness than D&D. After all, the creators were directly inspired by it.

These are not seasoned adventurers with bright-eyed hopes and dreams. Pactbearers are ordinary people forced into extraordinarily horrific circumstances. Tied to their patron's Dogma, these Pactbearers often oppose each other in wars far above their puny mortal perception. Every "adventure" is as terrifying as those D&D horror oneshots, the ones that turn a power-tripping adventurer into a quivering mess.

Mechanically, it runs on Free League Publishing's Year Zero Engine, a narrative-focused system that fits Pact's atmosphere. The central conflict for each Pactbearer revolves around Blasphemies and Corruption. Every Blasphemy committed grants them more power. It's the same deadly dance between monstrous and mortal, and a step too far will curse you for eternity.

As a massive fan of World of Darkness, I adore Pact's vibes. The gritty artwork, the narrative focus, and bleak atmosphere takes me back to the 2000s. If you want a taste of the devilry, Black Lantern Productions has provided a free quickstart here.

If you're ready to deal with the devil, then you can back Pact on Kickstarter here.

If you want a sense of camraderie with the community minus the demonic patron, the Wargamer Discord has a deal for you.