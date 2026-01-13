The Palworld TCG won't beat Pokémon cards, but I hope it at least has more assault rifles

The news that an official Palworld Trading Card Game is coming this year triggers several reactions in me. First, abject surprise: After nearly two years of controversy over getting sued by Pokémon for alleged patent infringement, developer Pocketpair's next big move is to launch a physical trading card game that'll be in competition with the Pokémon TCG. That's… bold. Second was TCG exhaustion, because this won't be the only new one hitting the market in 2026, and my pea brain only has room for so many. But third, I felt a kind of morbid curiosity that's since morphed into cautious excitement, and that's because, well, this game is gonna be all kinds of odd. And I like that.

If you haven't played it, Palworld is a very weird game. As has been noted, by everyone, constantly, it's got a lot in common with Pokémon, in that you go around capturing cutesy 'Pal' creatures, leveling them up, and battling them.

But it's also bizarrely violent in a way Pokémon has never been; not only can you kill and eat Pals, or force them to work long hours on your little resource farms, but it's also a third person shooter. You get guns, your cute li'l bois get guns, everybody's having a great, shooty time. Except the ones who get shot, of course, but, you know, not everyone can have a great, shooty time. This is not what you'd call usual trading card game fare.

Now, Pocketpair's official announcement of the TCG, published on Monday, does not mention guns. It confirms that the Palworld Official Card Game will launch on Thursday, July 30, 2026. We also learn the game's for two players and focuses on "strategic and tactical battles" where we'll plop down critters, and then "fight alongside [our] Pal companions, gathering resources, and building bases". We get a tiny hint about card mechanics, in that Pals have "unique traits" - although we have no idea yet what those are.

But beyond that, it's anyone's guess. We don't even technically know if it's a physical TCG or a digital one, although - as reported by Gamespot - Pocketpair's named partner for the release, Bushiroad, is a physical card game publisher that one of Pocketpair's subsidiaries bought a stake in last year, at the same time as a major drive to invest in IRL merch opportunities for Palworld. Bushiroad already makes the physical TCGs Cardfight Vanguard (I refuse to type the exclamation points) and Weiß Schwarz. So, dollars to donuts, it's a physical TCG.

The next question, though, is: who cares? The best trading card games, as a rule, rely on robust but endlessly modifiable core gameplay; extremely high art and printing quality; a setting and cast of characters people really want cards of; and genuinely snazzy, desirable rare cards to chase after. There are other things, like reliable, scalable printing capacity (hi there, Pokémon, how are all those new factories coming?) and a well supported local tournament scene, but they come later, once you've found your footing. And, after the initial hype wave of 'wow, thing exists', I have my doubts as to whether Palworld can check those boxes.

For the sake of argument, let's assume the Palworld TCG gets a perfect score on rules, art, and print quality. It's not hard to imagine that turning out to be the case, what with decades of market evidence from existing games on what makes good rules, and (I'm sure) enough money in the bank to rope in some excellent artists and high quality manufacturing. Even then, the game will still face two huge challenges.

First, the setting and characters. In my personal opinion (based on playing maybe 20 or 30 hours of Palworld, and existing in the nerd sphere during the two years since its release) the game's cast of quirky monsters just aren't famous or beloved enough to form an immediate, powerful, and sustainable draw to buy cards.

There is a story in Palworld, with a handful of named characters and competing factions that you'll encounter as you slowly level up and play the main missions. But (correct me if I'm wrong) I don't think many Palworld players would say its storytelling and deep, meaningful world building were their favorite part.

No doubt a hard core of fans will go wild for a shiny Zoe Rayne, Marcus Dryden, or Zimbado Bell. But most mainstream TCG folks, I'm willing to bet, not only wouldn't buy a booster pack just for the chance to pull one of those characters, but will have to google those names to even remember them. That's especially true of Zimbado Bell, because they're not a real Palworld character, I just made them up to prove my point about the characters not having a memorable cultural impact. Gotcha!

If you do google that name, by the way, Abominable Intelligence (AI) just re-routes you to Philip Zimbardo, one of the psychologists behind the now widely debunked Stanford Prison Experiment. I'm not sure what it says about me that my brain spontaneously brought up his name when inventing a fake videogame character, so I'm just going to leave that stone unturned.

My point is that Palworld: The TCG is coming at this from a standing start, compared to something like Riftbound, Riot Games' new League of Legends TCG, which gets to capitalize on an enormous existing audience of folks who are emotionally connected (not to say obsessed) with their favorite League champs' aesthetics, abilities, characters, and backstories.

That brings me to Reason The Second: it's simply entering an ever more crowded market, and one with pretty solid in-built limitations on how many games get to prosper. Between them, Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon TCG, and Yugioh TCG account for the vast majority of trading card game sales and play events around the world.

There's plenty of room for other games on the floor right below those big three on the skyscraper, where there's still much money to be made. But even most of the games in that space are based on existing, hugely popular IPs that've been around a lot longer than Palworld.

Riftbound is one, but Disney Lorcana, Star Wars: Unlimited, and the One Piece Card Game have also grown massively in the last couple years, alongside smaller (but still popular) games like the Final Fantasy TCG and the original IP game Flesh and Blood.

Palworld isn't even the only new TCG being launched this year - we're also getting a new Cyberpunk TCG based on CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. A "tactical anime TCG" called Echoes of Astra also raised $808,000 on Kickstarter last year, and is expected out in Summer 2026. Notionally, all being well, every one of these games would love to have shiny little booster packs of cards on shelves at your local game store, with super awesome tournaments running on the tables upstairs packed with fans.

Here's the problem with that: TCGs are inherently expensive, because part of the fun is buying random packs, and you have to buy a lot of them to get all the cards you need for a certain deck. That's why the big ones make so much money, but it's also why your average nerd can only afford to seriously collect and play one at a time - two at a push.

Every new TCG, therefore, either has to base its business model on winning over fans of something else (like a videogame) who don't currently play TCGs, or converting fans of another TCG over to play theirs instead. Otherwise, sales can't ever pass the threshold that takes the game from 'one barely visible booster display on the top shelf behind the counter' to 'a whole dedicated countertop, weekly in-store events, and posters in the window'. That's a very tough ceiling to break through, it turns out.

So, how can Pal Card World Trading Game win? There's only one thing about Palworld that I can imagine giving it the necessary oomph to succeed in this throng, and that's the guns. That's partly just because it'll be a novelty; you don't see a lot of firearms in TCGs. For most of its history, MTG had a moratorium on guns, and they're still pretty rare in its art. Yugioh has guns, but for various reasons they're almost always drawn as fantastical and unrealistic. Pokémon's world has almost no guns in it, and to my knowledge none have ever made it to the cards.

But mainly, 'weird creatures with guns' is genuinely a specific oddity that draws (and I think always drew) attention and enthusiasm to Palworld. This game offers us chimps with assault rifles, penguins with rocket launchers, and weird little grass sprite things toting sub-machine guns. Is that normal? No. Has it always made me a bit uncomfortable? Yes. Has it always made me smile? Also yes. Would it, despite my overfilled boxes of Magic and Pokémon cards, convince me to fork out for at least a couple Palworld TCG boosters? I think it would.

I have no idea if the Palworld cards will feature pals with guns; there could conceivably be issues with marketing the game to kids in various countries that force the publishers to keep the guns out of it. We'll have to wait to find out - either until the game's reported launch in July, or at least until Pocketpair and Bushiroad release more details about it.

But in my humble opinion, if the Palworld TCG is going to be as successful as its announcement was surprising, it's going to have to come armed to the teeth, with every adorable, innocent little Pal weighed down with bandoliers of 40mm grenades and Desert Eagles. On the super rare variants, the Desert Eagles could even be gold. At the very least, it'd give me a laugh for a few days - which, coincidentally, is what the Palworld videogame did.

What's your take on Palworld's somewhat unexpected entry into the TCG world? Do you reckon it's a one-shot marketing stunt, or are you already planning your Pengullet cluster bombing deck? Come join the free Wargamer Discord community and let us know.