Looking for a board game that respects your time, space, and wallet? Pandemic: Hot Zone - Europe, a smaller spin-off of the classic co-op game, is 60% at Amazon. US tabletop fans can currently grab the game for less than $8 - if they're quick.

The original Pandemic is a cooperative board game where two to four players work together to stop the spread of lethal diseases. It's widely considered one of the best board games to introduce new fans to the hobby - even if the 2020 Pandemic has significantly shifted our perspective on its subject matter.

In our Pandemic review, Tim Linward called the base game "the best introduction to the genre by far". While Hot Zone - Europe may be a spin-off, it's similar enough to its older sibling that much of the same praise still applies.

Hot Zone - Europe shares a lot of Pandemic's DNA, but your objective is slightly different. You're working to cure the disease here; eradication is not an option. You've also got a different set of character actions, and its Mutation Cards can throw you a massive curveball, potentially making your disease control efforts much harder.

Right now, you can grab Pandemic Hot Zone: Europe for just $7.49 over at Amazon US. It will usually set you back $19.99

