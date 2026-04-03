My favorite satirical sci-fi TTRPG just got a fresh new bundle offering over 90% off

In an enclosed bunker deep below the surface of the earth, a mad, maniacal supercomputer governs a society of obedient clones. Commie Mutant Traitors stalk the halls; nobody can be trusted, and happiness is mandatory. This is the unsettling, bleak, and darkly hilarious world of the Paranoia TTRPG, which, in addition to being a fond favorite of mine, is available in a tantalizing new bundle from Fanatical.

While there have been many editions of Paranoia, this deal covers Paranoia XP from 2004, which is, arguably, the best. For only $9.99 / £8.90, you'll get your hands on 21 PDFs, including the main rulebook, plenty of supplements (including material for Traitors and Mutants), and the hilariously named War on [Insert Noun Here], which directly lampoons the War on Terror.

Alternatively, if you just want to dip your toe into this dystopian oddity, you can commit a mere $1.00 / £0.90 for the core rulebook and the Crash Priority mission collection. Honestly, the experience of thumbing through the 2004 core rules alone is easily worth the price of a soft drink.

Learning all about the sorts of people that inhabit Alpha Complex and the options for player characters (known as Troubleshooters, since they find trouble and shoot it) is a treat in and of itself. While Paranoia may be too niche to earn a place on our list of the best TTRPGs, there's plenty on offer for the discerning satirical sci-fi enjoyer.

In Paranoia XP, you can play the game in three different modes: Zap, Classic, and Straight. Zap dials up the zaniness and the, well, paranoia, to 11, encouraging players to turn their weapons on each other with abandon. Classic is more middle-of-the-road, where interparty conflict is less common, and the game is less lethal. Lastly, we have Straight, where you can focus on the dark satire at the core of Paranoia. Here, you can really focus on the satire, letting the totalitarian horror speak for itself.

While Paranoia XP is old-school by today's standards, this versatility makes it well worth a look. Are you loyal to Friend Computer? Report others for treason at the Wargamer Discord.