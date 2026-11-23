Tommy Rice is the biggest actor to work on GTA VI, in the sense that he is only slightly smaller than a Kodiak bear. I met him in person at Adepticon earlier this year, taller and more physically imposing than the Space Marine cosplayers wearing their foam power armor and plasterer's stilts. A body-builder, former NFL-hopeful, actor, and author, he was at the massive miniature wargaming convention to demonstrate the miniature wargame, Partha Wars, which he is developing in partnership with Catalyst Game Labs. Last week he revealed that he was also the mocap artist for GTA VI's massive body-building NPC Nate Bozer; that was all the excuse I needed to call him up and find out what it was like to be part of the biggest event in gamer culture in a generation, and check in on Partha Wars' development to boot.

Rice was invited to test for a part in GTA VI way back in 2022. He remembers when his agent told him about the gig: "she's like, Well, you're going to be this big guy… the way that she described it, I thought it was Lord of the Rings, like a cave troll." He twigged to what the job actually was when he got the casting script. He auditioned, and early in 2023 he got the news that he'd booked the part: "it just floored me".

Nate Bozer doesn't feature in the story until act 4, but you'll likely see Rice's performance a lot earlier. "When I wasn't playing Nate, they would pull me aside and I would be big characters, anytime you see someone big robbing a bank, that could be me". He was also the subject matter expert on weight lifting: "everything you lift, I had a hand in making sure the form was good, stuff like that".

Though he's had his copy of GTA VI for a couple of weeks, it's a big game, and he still hasn't gotten to see his main performance in act IV. Comedian Brendan Sagalow provided Bozer's voice - "we made the perfect fun character", Tommy says. He remembers a great take working with Manni L. Perez, for the scene where Bozer is training weights with protagonist Lucia Caminos: "I dropped down on all fours and I was like, Come on girl, ruff ruff ruff! Bark like a dog, let's go, lift that weight! - we were laughing so hard".

Partha Wars

Partha Wars takes its setting from Rice's science-fantasy novel The Lok, a world where dragons dog-fight with fighter jets and rune-armored Spartans go toe to toe with Orcs in power armor. It's being developed at Catalyst Game Labs, best known as the home of Battletech. Its reveal at Adepticon 2026 was very low-key, a tiny stall bolted onto the side of the huge Battletech booth, and I only spotted it thanks to the gorgeous miniatures (and the game designer the size of a telephone booth).

The minis are all the work of veteran miniature sculptor Javier Ureña. "It's pretty cool to see such a beautiful miniature designer doing stuff that's in my head", Rice says, "the miniatures look phenomenal, more so than when you saw them". Four factions have now been fleshed out, and Rice teases me that he has a 3D render of a dragon on his computer.

Release plans are still up in the air, but a Kickstarter launch some time in 2027 seems likely. "The starter set will have two main factions… and something that you can use in your other factions, too, because the battle suits are basically mercenaries, you can get the chassis and use them in any army". Some of the miniatures have already gone on sale as convention exclusive, "a new Spartan running with a spear and a tinkerbot, which is a little Spartan robot", plus a new battle suit design. Stock sold out at GenCon, but more will be available at Pax Unplugged.

The material that the miniatures will be made from hasn't been finalized, but it "should be the better material" that Catalyst has access to - Rice isn't sure of the trade name. They're being designed to be supplied "assembled, but then you can swap heads or swap weapons", and for converters "we might be doing a sprue separately" with more components.

Then there's the rulebook. I read the alpha rules after Adepticon and thought they needed work, but they already gave a good sense of the game's identity: there's a big focus on momentum, weight, and kinetic combat, just right for a game with such heroically chunky miniatures. Rice assures me "the rules have been crunched, the lore is huge and all-encompassing but it's been fleshed out so that it's better for the rule book… that'll be done in the next few weeks".

While the game will launch with four factions, the setting has twelve, and Rice says he's fighting his own enthusiasm to keep things in scope. "I want to do big things with it", he says, "I'm super, super excited about what we're about to do with it - really pumped". Which is just the kind of statement I expect from this man: a nerd living his best nerdy life, heading forwards with all the momentum (and approximate body mass) of a freight train.

To learn more about Partha Wars, here's my original preview of the game from Adepticon 2026.

If you happened to pick up a Partha Wars miniature at GenCon and want to show it off, or you just want to chat about niche wargames, you're welcome in the Wargamer Discord community!