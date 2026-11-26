BKOM Studios, the Québecoise videogame developer working on the videogame Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, announced on November 25 that it "will wind down its operations over the coming months". While this isn't officially the end for the game, it's extremely worrying news for the 4,802 backers who pledged $323,000 to the game's Kickstarter back in June 2023.

BKOM made the announcement via the game's Kickstarter page. The firm states "we and our parent company Aonic sought multiple options to avert this outcome" but "the games market remains incredibly tough and unfortunately no viable route forward has been found".

Yet the game hasn't been formally pronounced dead. BKOM states "we are working with Aonic as well as Paizo to explore possible options for Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults, searching for ways to deliver for our backers", and promises it "will be in touch in due course with an update on what this means for the game and for you as backers".

Nevertheless, it admits "this is a challenging time for the project". Responses from Kickstarter backers are understandably downbeat, with some vowing never to back another crowd-funder; but the most common sentiment is people hoping the developers land on their feet.

Abomination Vaults is a co-op hack and slash ARPG in the vein of Diablo, based on the iconic Pathfinder campaign of the same name, a huge megadungeon with multiple biomes. The game had playtests with backers as recently as July this year.

Licensed Pathfinder videogames have had mixed success. Owlcat Games' two titles, Kingmaker and Wrath of the Righteous, were buggy on launch, but have been patched into some of the best CRPGs on the market - they've previously held spots on our guide to the best DnD games.

In contrast, Goblinworks' MMORPG Pathfinder Online had barely opened its doors to early access to players in July 2015 when the dev team was struck with layoffs. Paizo took the game in-house but wasn't able to save it, and it shut completely in November 2021.

It really is a tough time in the games market, and we hope the affected developers are able to continue working in a career they're passionate about. It's cold out there - for a warm community of gamers, come and say hi in the Wargamer Discord community.