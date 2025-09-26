DnD rival pledges meals to World Food Programme for each Pathfinder Quest backer

Paizo, the game design studio behind popular DnD alternative Pathfinder, has pledged over 2,000 meals to the UN World Food Programme's 'Share the Meal' charity. For each of the first 10,000 people who pledge in Paizo's ongoing Backerkit campaign for the new boardgame Pathfinder Quest, the firm will pay for one World Food Programme food basket to go to people in need.

This is part of the 'Power World Meal' tabletop charity event. Organized by William Earl of the YouTube channel DnDShorts, Power Word Meal is raising funds for the World Food Programme's 'Share the Meal' initiative, which has distributed 260 million food baskets worldwide since it was founded in 2015, providing life-saving aid to people in warzones and other disaster areas.

Anyone who pledges to Power Word Meal, or who backs the Pathfinder Quest campaign, will receive a free bundle of PDFs packed with content for DnD 5e and Pathfinder 2nd edition. If you want to donate to Power Word Meal directly, you can do so via this link. Share the Meal also has an app which allows you to manage one off or recurring donations, large and small, and direct them to specific areas of need you wish to prioritize.

Pathfinder Quest is a cooperative dungeon crawler board game that doesn't require a DM, and promises to "to bridge the gap between quick, randomized dungeon crawlers and sprawling, prep-heavy delves" with " a full campaign of 12 possible adventures" and "choices that ripple throughout the entire multisession campaign". The campaign is open on Backerkit until October 17.

The most appealing pledge tier is probably $120 - it's $20 more than the base game but comes with miniatures for four heroes and a time dragon plus any miniatures that get unlocked as stretch goals. If you do decide to pledge, you should budget some extra cash for shipping costs. The campaign timeline projects that fulfilment will happen in Spring 2026.

