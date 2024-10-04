Snag Pathfinder’s fantastic 2021 PC RPG, plus expansions, up to 80% off

It’s weird to think that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is already over three years old. This PC adaptation of DnD’s oldest rival is one of the best PC RPG games of recent years and if you’ve yet to get your hands on a copy, it and many of its DLCs are currently up to 80% off in Humble Bundle’s Week of Terror sale.

Living up to the hype of its Kickstarter, the game perfectly captures the feeling of an IRL Pathfinder session, with a turn-based mode that offers tons of depth and nuance. The detailed character creation process does an excellent job of representing the various Pathfinder races, with each of them having appropriate variations in stats for their species.

Meanwhile, with all iconic Pathfinder classes present and correct, you can cultivate your team of adventurers to much the same extent that you would in a session with your party of choice. The writing, especially for the character dialogue, is top-notch too.

You’re also quite likely to get just as many hours of fun out of this as you would from a tabletop roleplaying game session. This is one of those games that you can easily spend well over a hundred hours on, and with the most recent DLC released only earlier this year, there’s loads of great content to enjoy, and adventures to go on.

Here are all the Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous deals in the Humble Bundle Week of Terror Sale:

The Week of Terror Sale runs until Thursday, October 10, 2024, so if you want to add the game or any of these DLC packs to your collection, make sure you do it before then. We’re not entirely sure why it was included as part of a horror-themed sale (I guess it has demons in it, at least?) but, hey, we’re not complaining.

