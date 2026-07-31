Pathfinder promises alien invasions, awakened oozes, and dungeons, dungeons, dungeons in 2027

Pathfinder publisher Paizo has announced its 2027 release slate, and things are about to get weird in all the right ways. A Gen Con keynote on July 30 confirmed details of the three upcoming books.

First, in March, we get Lost Omens: Sagalands. Game designer Erik Mona says this new setting guide goes back to where it all began. Basically, it's second edition's major exploration of Pathfinder's most historic adventure settings. We'll visit places like Varisia, New Thassilon, Irrisen, and the Realm of the Mammoth Lords in depth.

June offers perhaps the most off-the-wall new Pathfinder storyline - a literal alien invasion. Invaders from the Dark is a level one to 10 adventure set in Numeria. Alien lifeforms are invading Golarion, and they're bringing Starfinder rules with them.

"Ever since we made the decision to make the games compatible, the idea of an adventure that takes advantage of that has always been at the forefront", Erik Mona told Wargamer after the keynote. Paizo promises an extensive player's guide to help you combine Pathfinder with its sci-fi sibling. Oh, and you'll get to ride a hoverbike.

Finally, Paizo revealed its Gen Con release for next year. Tome of Dungeons is all about the three Ds: delvers, dungeons, and denizens. Each gets a section in this deep dive into an adventurer's favorite hang-out spot.

Two new classes, the Daredevil and the Slayer, will appear. We're also getting plenty of new ancestries and some rather unusual species. Paizo confirmed an Awakened Ooze - which got a big reaction from the crowd - and a stony gargoyle. Mona also tells Wargamer this is just the tip of the weird species iceberg - there's plenty of oddity to come.

Paizo also announced lots of new Starfinder releases, but they're so juicy they deserve their own news story (watch this space). Keep an eye on the Wargamer Discord for more updates from the Gen Con show floor.