Pathfinder creator Paizo has revealed multiple upcoming books for 2027, centered around a "mostly-unexplored" area of its fantasy setting, the vast Americas-inspired continent of Arcadia.

According to Paizo, there will be several projects centered around this much-requested region. A blogpost, published November 17, revealed three of them, a setting guide, a map collection, and a character guide, but promised these are "just the first bit of Arcadia content that you can look forward to in the future" and that adventures and more would follow.

Arcadia is a huge landmass covered in dangerous frontiers, dense rainforests, and haunted wastelands whose undying people are forced constantly back to this mortal coil. It features tons of North, South, and Mesoamerican inspired fantasy cultures, explores themes of colonization, and is home to owl people and humanoids made of wood.

The first Arcadia-themed release that Paizo is publishing is its campaign setting book: Lost Omens Arcadia World Guide, releasing in September 2027. Just like the base Lost Omens World Guide, this will feature metaregions (12 of 'em) thematically linking together different regions, apparently to help the GM. Paizo gives the example of Arcane Empires, a section about nations where magic is prevalent, ideal for a high-fantasy campaign.

This will be followed up in October with a map archive, which includes 12 maps (one for each metaregion) and one larger map that shows the continent of Arcadia as a whole.

Finally, a character guide in November unlocks four new ancestries, plus a bunch of archetypes, equipment, companions, and skill feats. The new ancestries are the towering stick-insect-like klinkoi, the owl-like syrinxes, the wolf-like rougarous (easily confused with werewolves) and the magical construct wyrwoods.

It seems certain that Paizo will also be releasing new adventure paths in Arcadia as well, but we'll have to wait to hear about these. For now, come share your thoughts on this reveal in the Wargamer Discord.