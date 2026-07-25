DnD rival Pathfinder reaches new agreement with Archives of Nethys

Pathfinder has always been touted by diehard fans of DnD alternatives as the standard of a fantasy TTRPG. Though it has roots in Dungeons and Dragons 3.5e, the TTRPG has since grown into a franchise all its own. However, controversy sparked in the community when the team behind Archives of Nethys, a popular resource for all things Pathfinder, announced an end to its partnership with Paizo. The termination meant losing access to loads of artwork and early access to Pathfinder books.

The situation has since changed.

Paizo and Archives of Nethys have released a joint statement confirming a new partnership. The new agreement affirms that Archives of Nethys remains an official rules resource for Pathfinder and Starfinder. While much of the art will still be removed as per Community Use Policy, Paizo plans to release more art to make up for it soon. Furthermore, Archives of Nethys will receive early copies of new releases in advance of the street date, though not as early as before. These features make Pathfinder releases significantly different from the DnD release schedule.

As a Pathfinder fan who has used Archives of Nethys as a primary resource for years, this is comforting news. One of the biggest boons Pathfinder has over DnD is the community support. Paizo encourages open access to its games in a way the corporate shackles of DnD simply cannot. This new agreement with Archives of Nethys means I can still enjoy one of the best tabletop RPGs with the best tools at my disposal.

Even so, it's sad to see Paizo in its current state. The company is still reeling from the complicated situation surrounding their former partner, which you can read about in Wargamer's article "A bankrupt distributor may cost DnD and RPG publishers "tens of thousands." It's a tenuous time for many in the games industry, be it digital or tabletop. Hopefully, the community remains steadfast despite the ups and downs.

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