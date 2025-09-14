It's Les Miserables and guns galore in this third-party Pathfinder supplement!

Pathfinder prides itself on being an open source TTRPG. With its roots in OGL content from Dungeons and Dragons 3rd/3.5 Edition, Paizo knows more than anyone else the value of fanmade content. As such, Pathfinder's identity is intertwined with external creators, more so than the franchise it took inspiration from. And it's that philosophy that has led to the creation of cool third-party supplements like Blackpowder, Magic & Plot!

Revolutions are always in season so long as there's a boot to push off the common people's back. Blackpowder, Magic & Plot for Pathfinder 2nd Edition provides players with all the political intrigue (and explosions) they could ever want. Naturally, the setting is inspired by Revolutionary era France, so expect flintlocks, cannons, and the guillotine for those greedy elites. The level of detail and innovation in this rebellious tome rivals even DnD books.

Mechanically, the supplement added a whopping 13 new subclasses to Pathfinder 2e, each flavored appropriately for the setting. Revolutionary Muse for Bard goes full Les Miserables, pumping up the party with tunes to topple the ruling class to. In game, that means the stronger the enemy, the more bonuses you can give to the party. Combat and musicals haven't been this intertwined since that bizarre fanmade Les Miserables fighting game.

And yes, they do have a class feat called "Do You Hear The People Sing?"

Another fun subclass is Blackpowder Cleric, for those who worship only the certainty of flint and steel. Remember that scene in Mad Max: Fury Road where Bullet Farmer shouts with religious fervor for guns? You can do exactly that, and get mechanically rewarded for it. For the cause, of course. Add tons of new gunpowder weapons, feats, spells and magic items, and you're ready for any plots you have planned.

The supplement has actually been out for a while, but Southern Realm Games reignited its marketing push thanks to that awesome new cover art. As of this writing, the cover is the only art on Blackpowder, Magic & Plot. With enough support, the publisher hopes to create a "special edition" with more of the awesome art this supplement deserves.

Blackpowder, Magic & Plot is available on DriveThruRPG and Patreon.

