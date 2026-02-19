This $15 Pathfinder bundle gets you an entire library for D&D's biggest rival, at 97% discount

Since 2009, over 17 years and two editions, Paizo's Pathfinder has convincingly set itself up not only as 'the game you play if you like D&D's vibes but want more crunch', but as one of the best tabletop RPGs in its own right. We heartily recommend it to anyone on the hunt for a DnD alternative. And now's the time to give it a go, because in this Fanatical bundle you can get digital copies of all four core rulebooks, the Beginner Box starter set, a stack of sourcebooks and adventures, maps, character sheets, the works - for just $15.

With the DnD release schedule for 2026 looking as bare as Minsc's head, taking a dip into Pathfinder Second Edition is well worth your roleplaying time, whether you start with the classics or dive in with the latest Pathfinder playtest class to enjoy its explicit testicle punching ability (yes, you read that right).

The only thing we at Wargamer love more than playing imaginary games with fantasy people is playing them cheaply. So we'd strongly urge you to grab this limited time bundle of $457 (and 78 cents) worth of Pathfinder goodies, discounted by 97%, while you can. Getting into a whole new TTRPG for the price of one good pizza isn't a chance you get every day.

Paizo and Fanatical have named it the Introduction to Pathfinder RPG Bundle, and that's honestly what it offers, and then some. You get the three core books, for starters: the Player Core (analagous to D&D's Player's Handbook), the GM Core (Dungeon Master's Guide), and Monster Core (Monster Manual).

There's all the other starter gubbins, too: the Beginner Box (with compacted introductory rules, premade characters, and GM guidance), as well as printable character sheets and GM screen. But we call it an 'entire library' for a reason, because you also get loads of playable adventures, and the lore books to back them up, including:

The Lost Omens World Guide , Character guide , and Ancestry Guide .

, , and . The Abomination Vaults Adventure Path (and its printable pawns).

Adventure Path (and its printable pawns). The Rusthenge adventure (and its map set).

adventure (and its map set). The Fall of Plaguestone adventure (and its map set).

adventure (and its map set). The Crown of the Koboldking adventure (and its map set).

adventure (and its map set). Four more adventure books, including 2025's The Threshold of Knowledge.

At fifty dollars, this would still be a bargain, but one you'd need to think twice about. At fifteen dollars, it's absolutely essential for any TTRPG that's even remotely curious about trying Pathfinder.

And, once you've bought it and started plotting your first big campaign, come join the free Wargamer Discord community and nerd out with us about it. We're in there chatting tabletop games constantly, and we always post deals like this in there too. So if you want to be reminded next time there's a mega tabletop bundle, join up - and make sure you're subscribed to our free weekly newsletter too, for a roundup of the week's biggest tabletop news.