DnD rival Pathfinder slashes price on 42 Asian fantasy books, with 93% off

When it comes to DnD alternatives, Pathfinder 2e remains among the most popular options for tabletop nerds. Founded on the core mechanics of the classic DnD 3.5e, Pathfinder manages to carve its path in the fantasy tabletop genre. The franchise isn't content with just offering Tolkien-esque fantasy, however. This diverse universe is filled with lots of different settings, and the Pathfinder 2e Asian Fantasy Humble Bundle showcases that perfectly – and at a 93% discount too.

Truth be told, even the best tabletop RPGs can be a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to Asian representation. As a Filipino myself, I've had to settle for the fact that most depictions of 'Asian' culture will be dominated by East Asian aesthetics, particularly China and Japan. With movies like The Karate Kid and Enter the Dragon dominating the West, this is hardly surprising.

Fortunately, Pathfinder goes above and beyond the typical trappings of 'Asian' fantasy. The Year of Unfettered Exploration scenarios take players to archipelagos with a distinctly Southeast Asian flavor. I adored the use of familiar terms such as 'Kami' (We) and 'Tabi-tabi po' (excuse me) so casually. The bestiary books also cover hundreds of Southeast Asian terrors.

It was incredible getting to battle 'Manananggals' (flying half-hags) from Filipino folklore, in one of my favorite RPGs ever. It's certainly a nice change of pace from the typical roster of DnD monsters. My favorite location in the setting is Minata, a multicultural archipelago with aesthetics and lore that made me feel so nostalgic for our pre-colonial roots.

But just because I adore Southeast Asian fantasy settings doesn't mean I don't love the classics. The Fists of the Ruby Phoenix series is pure wuxia goodness, complete with stylishly flowy clothes and badass martial arts tournaments. Finally, this bundle includes a rare physical item, Pathfinder Player Core, with a beautiful sketch cover.

Here are some other standout books from the Pathfinder 2e Asian Fantasy Bundle:

Lost Omens Travel Guide

Pathfinder Monster Core

Lost Omens Tian Xia World Guide

Pathfinder GM Core

Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon

The Pathfinder 2e Asian Fantasy Bundle will be available until May 22, 2025. Sales of this bundle help to support Stop AAPI Hate, an American organization dedicated to providing support for Asian folks who fall victim to discrimination due to their Asian/Pacific Islander heritage.

If you'd like to see more SEA-inspired fantasy on the tabletop, check out my earlier feature on Gubat Banwa. Or, for something more familiar, here's a lowdown on your favorite DnD classes and DnD races. Be sure to join us in the Wargamer Discord, too, for discussions of all manner of TTRPG.