Get $888 of books for DnD’s biggest rival at a wild 96% discount

The latest Humble RPG Book Bundle is offering 72 digital rulebooks, supplements, adventures, flip-maps, map-tiles, and more from the Pathfinder RPG, for just $30 (£23.16). Whether you’re a paid up member of the Pathfinder society, or a long-time DnD player who wants to move systems, this bundle is a bargain – that stack of goodies would ordinarily sell for $888 (£701).

In case you’re not familiar with what makes Pathfinder both similar to and distinctive from DnD, here’s a quick rundown. Pathfinder was created as a spiritual successor to DnD third edition in 2009, continuing the spirit of the game when DnD 4th edition pivoted in another direction. While it still keeps those vibes alive, it has also evolved into its own thing since then.

Pathfinder offers a lot character build customization, with characters built from more, and usually subtler, components. It’s extremely freeform and modular, which gives players plenty of scope to create mechanically and thematically distinctive characters compared to the current DnD classes – you can see just how distinctive in our feature on the recent Tian Xia character guide.

This Humble Bundle comes with digital versions of the Pathfinder Beginner Box, the latest versions of the GM Core rulebook and Player Core rulebook, and three Bestiaries packed with monsters; all the rules you need to play.

Then there are five supplement books for the Lost Omens setting. Those include a world guide, a player guide, and a guide to the setting’s unique Ancestries – Pathfinder’s equivalent to DnD races. There’s everything a DM will need to create an original campaign, and for players to make their characters feel nicely bedded-in.

But you don’t necessarily have to create original campaigns. There are 28 adventures in the box, including 19 Pathfinder Society adventures, two three-part adventure paths, and three separate quests. And whether you run home-brew or pre-written adventures, there’s a huge wealth of maps: 21 flip-mats (some of which are multi-packs), and six sets of modular dungeon tiles.

It’s all rounded out with six lots of bits and bobs including a GM screen, character sheets, and player guides for the two multi-part adventure paths. The only other things you’ll need to play Pathfinder for years are friends, and either a printer or a virtual tabletop for the maps.

The bundle is available until 11am PST / 2pm ET / 7pm GMT on December 5. And as always with Humble Bundle, some of the proceeds from your purchase are donated to charity. This time its ComicBooks for Kids!, a charity that provides kid-friendly comics and coloring books to children and teens in hospitals and cancer treatment centers across North-America.

Even if you’re waiting for the rest of the new DnD books to appear on the DnD release schedule, we think this bundle is well worth your time for the map tiles alone! And if you’re in the market for new fantasy RPGs and bargains, make sure you check out our feature on Our Brilliant Ruin, a premium game being distributed for free.