Get over $2,500 of books for DnD’s biggest rival in this mega Pathfinder bundle

The latest RPG book bundle on the Humble store is ready to utterly dominate your digital storage, with a frankly silly 229 digital supplements for leading DnD rival Pathfinder for just $45 (£34.85). The adventures, bestiaries, and other supplements are drawn from the extensive back catalogue of veteran RPG publishers Frog God Games and Kobold Press.

There is some overlap with previous bundles, which avid DnD discount hunters should be aware of. 69 of the books appeared in the first Pathfinder Compatible Mega Bundle in April 2024, and 74 were part of the second such bundle in July that year.

If you’ve bought into both of those bundles already, you can safely grab the $25 (£19.36) tier to get just the 86 books that are unique to Mega Bundle Three.

There’s a spread of content here, leaning more towards books for dungeon masters. Given the absolute drought that is the main DnD release schedule at the moment, we reckon they’ll appreciate it. We’ve picked out a few noteworthy books and series from the stacked list:

‘Northlands Saga Complete’ offers a full campaign for players from level one to twenty, in the Norse mythology inspired arctic reaches of Midgard.

As well as a setting guide for the Meso-American realm of ‘Tehuatl’, the bundle offers a bestiary, an adventure pack, and a player’s guide.

‘Sunken Empires’ is a guide to adding civilizations sunken beneath the waves to the game, both as lost wonders of the ancient world, and as an excuse for the DM to sink the continent the players are currently adventuring on!

A selection of ‘Advanced Races’ guides allow players to create characters from a variety of unlikely DnD races, from Centaurs, to Derro, to Shadow Fey.

‘Tales of the Old Margreve’ is a collection of eight forest adventures inspired by Eastern European folklore – big Witcher vibes, here.

‘Demon Cults and Secret Societies’ is a tome filled with Lovecraftian monsters, archdevils, and the human thralls that serve them, ready to drop into any campaign.

‘The Imperial Gazetteer’ gives a thorough introduction to a subterranean kingdom ruled by the ghouls.

As ever with Humble Bundles, part of the sale proceeds will go to charity. This time the supported charity is ‘Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’, which funds pediatric care in the US and Canada.

If none of that takes your fancy, but you’re still in the mood for a roleplaying game bargain, Fanatical’s Dungeon Crawl Classics Lankhmar bundle is still running, as is the Humble Megadungeon Megabundle.