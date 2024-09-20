Get $814 of books and extras for DnD’s biggest rival for just $50

Whether you’re a disgruntled Dungeons and Dragons fan who’s had it with the fifth edition rules, or a veteran member of the Pathfinder Society, you should check out the new ‘Bundle of the Dead’. For just $50 (£42.87), this packs in 54 digital rulebooks, adventures, maps, VTT modules, and even a hardback supplement, for a total retail value of $814.

For just $35 you can get everything except the physical rulebook – and it really is everything you need to start playing Pathfinder. There’s the second edition Core rulebook, which has all the core game rules, the Gamemastery guide for Dungeon Masters, the Advanced Player’s Guide with additional Pathfinder classes and Pathfinder races and ancestries… and that’s just scratching the surface! There’s lots in there for experienced players too.

The $50 bundle gets you a hardback copy of ‘The Book of the Dead’, on top of the digital copy you get in the $35 bundle. As the name suggests, this is a tome all about playing against, and with, the undead. There is an extra shipping charge for the physical book, which international backers should certainly check they’re happy with, but when the book’s RRP is $49.99 this is a pretty good deal.

There are several adventures in the bundle, including all six modules from the Blood Lords adventure path. Fitting the Halloween theme, this sees the players unravelling a conspiracy in a nation ruled by the undead. There are also modules to make it super easy to run the whole adventure path in the Foundry virtual tabletop, including soundscapes, high-res maps, player handouts, and more.

There’s so much more that if we listed it all this article would be nothing but bullet points! To discover everything that’s in the bundle, check it out over at Humble.

Though Pathfinder evolved out of Dungeons and Dragons and still delivers the core fantasy of dungeon-delving adventurers, it’s evolved into its own thing. It’s a crunchier game than DnD, but your options for character building are far, far broader than the options provided by the DnD classes and DnD races. Check out site DnD boffin Mollie Russell’s glowing praise for the character options in the recently released Tian Xia Character Guide.