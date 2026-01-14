D&D's 2026 release slate is empty, but Pathfinder just announced two exciting new sourcebooks

While the 2026 release slate for Dungeons and Dragons remains bare, competitor Pathfinder has announced its big summer releases for the year. A Paizo livestream from January 9 revealed Lost Omens: High Seas, a nautical setting book, and Impossible Magic, a sourcebook dedicated to spellcasting classes like the Runesmith and the all-new Necromancer.

I'm particularly excited about that last one. Set to release at Gen Con, Impossible Magic features four new class options: the runesmith, the magus, the summoner, and the necromancer. All of these updated classes are sufficiently hyped up by the Pathfinder community, but the new necromancer - which could detonate exploding zombies in the playtest - is my personal favorite.

The new book also introduces 240 extra spells for casters of all manner of classes. Paizo promises that these will be "so impactful that they scar the soul". Other content includes "several fantastical archetypes", additional magical items, and a new arcane school.

Meanwhile, High Seas is a deep dive into Golarion's Inner Sea, covering the history, culture, and key events of several coastal locales. Paizo hasn't talked about this book's contents in too much detail, but presumably, we'll see some additional sea-faring mechanics. The sourcebook is expected to release in July 2026, which might make it another Gen Con release.

