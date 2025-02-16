DnD rival Pathfinder has heaps of books (and a CRPG) on sale via Humble Bundle

A new Humble Bundle has slashed the price of Pathfinder Kingmaker and several books from the tabletop RPG it’s based on. Until March 6, 2025, you can grab all 53 items in the bundle for $45. With an estimated value of $767, that means you’re nabbing a 94% discount on Owlcat’s 2018 RPG and a whopping 52 tabletop roleplaying tools from Pathfinder publisher Paizo.

If you’ve never played Pathfinder (or any tabletop RPG) before, that’s no problem. This bundle includes the Player Core that covers all core rules, plus the GM Core for anyone who wants to run a Pathfinder campaign for their pals. There’s even a beginner box included that’s specially designed for new players, plus a character sheets pack and pre-generated characters to help players prep for their first game.

Kingmaker was Owlcat’s first CRPG based on the Pathfinder universe, and it took inspiration from one of its most popular adventure series of all time. Kingmaker was originally published in 2010, but a deluxe new edition featuring extra content inspired by the videogame adaptation was released in 2022.

There are, in fact, two versions of the full campaign available as part of this Humble Bundle. The first is a single Adventure Path book designed for Pathfinder’s second edition, and the first is a series of separate adventure books designed for Pathfinder’s original first edition.

Several other books have multiple variants available. The Kingmaker bestiary designed to complement this adventure is available as a Pathfinder supplement and as a variant designed to be used in D&D 5e.

For anyone reeled into the Pathfinder universe by Kingmaker (available here as an Enhanced Plus edition for Steam), there are several other adventure scenarios included, plus some handy setting and character books for Pathfinder’s most recent edition. The rest of the bundle is filled with maps and tokens to enhance your digital games on virtual tabletops.

If you’re only in this for the videogame, the deal may seem slightly less exciting, as you’ll need to pay at least $35 to gain the Steam key. However, this is a steal for lovers of RPG books or anyone looking to dip their toe into Pathfinder. Paying just $5 gets you the Beginner Box (which sells for around $20 in PDF form), plus a handful of other Kingmaker goodies.

